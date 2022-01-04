Covid: Vitamin D Does Not Reduce Infection – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 JAN – Vitamin D deficiency is not linked to a greater predisposition to serious cases of Covid-19 or to death resulting from coronavirus infection.

And vitamin supplementation does not significantly improve clinical outcomes in SarsCov-2 patients. To say it is a Chinese study published in the scientific journal Nutrition Journal which was coordinated by the First Hospital of Nanchang and the Sun Yat-Sen University of Guangzhou.

The study analyzed 536,105 patients who participated in several studies that had already undergone review. According to the analysis, every 10 nanograms per milliliter increase in vitamin D in the blood was not associated with a reduction in the risk of Covid-19. Vitamin D supplements did not reduce the number of deaths or ICU admissions either. Scholars have also been able to ascertain that vitamin D deficiency (with less than 20 ng per milliliter) or vitamin D deficiency (with less than 30 ng per milliliter) are not linked to a significant increase in the risk of Covid infection. 19. (HANDLE).