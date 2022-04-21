COVID wage relief for farmworkers in Sacramento

Farmworkers in the Central Valley have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Fresno Bee file

This month ends a statewide program offering wage assistance to Sacramento County farmworkers, food industry workers, farm laborers and concession stand vendors sick with COVID-19.

Cosecha Sana, also known as “Housing for the Harvest,” is designed to help food and agriculture workers self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 by providing wage reimbursement for time off. Workers can also use the funds to book a hotel to isolate themselves from family members.

Since its inception in 2020, more than 570 people have benefited from the program in Sacramento County, according to Rachel Rios of La Familia Counseling Center, county administrator of the state program. Last year, the program got a boost of $24 million in state funding to distribute to California’s agricultural counties.

“La Familia understands the important role farmworkers and food processing workers play in our community and we stand ready to continue supporting them so they can do the work necessary to put food on all of our tables,” Rios said in a statement.

“Our work with Cosecha Sana helped slow the spread of COVID-19 and protected our community’s food supply during the pandemic,” added Ríos.

Workers can get up to $1,000 in wage reimbursements, and an additional $500 to $1,000 in food assistance, depending on the number of people living in their household, according to La Familia spokeswoman Lilly Cortes Wyatt.

The state’s “Housing for the Harvest” program ends April 30, and funds are still available. Those interested who want to request them should call 916-720-8434 before the end of the month. There is no online application portal.

Occupations eligible for the program include farmworkers and food processing workers, as well as food vendors such as those selling popsicles or produce from stalls throughout Sacramento County. Workers must live or work in Sacramento County.

Workers do not have to be sick at the time they apply; The program is retroactive six months, meaning that if an applicant can show that he tested positive in that time period, he may be eligible for relief.

Studies conducted during the pandemic have found that California farmworkers and agricultural industry workers have been disproportionately affected by the economic and physical toll of the coronavirus. Many workers have health problems, are in financial straits and lack access to safety net systems such as insurance or sickness benefits.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found, in particular, that Latino farmworkers experienced a substantially higher prevalence of COVID-19 compared to farmworkers in general, accounting for nearly one million cases worldwide. December 2021.

Workers who live outside of Sacramento County and may be eligible for COVID-19 relief can find their local program administrator on the state website.