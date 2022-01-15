“Covid, what an odyssey: since Christmas in solitary confinement and I still don’t see the end”

The testimony of a reader from Bergamo, MC, who tested positive at Covid-19 during the Christmas holidays: an odyssey made up of empty phone calls, long waits and bureaucracy.

On the morning of December 25 the first sneeze. In view of the – restricted – lunch with relatives, I decide to buy a quick swab to be performed at home. It gives me negative result.

On the morning of December 27th I wake up with a cough and no voice. I try to contact my GP by phone, in the hope that he can tell me what to do. No answer, no voicemail. I send an e-mail, again with no reply, not even automatic. I then go to the studio, intercom. The secretary answers me and hands me a piece of paper with the phone number of the substitute: the doctor is on vacation until January 3.

On 28 December, I was able to contact my GP’s replacement at the number provided. I tell the doctor about my symptoms and that I had performed a negative antigenic swab three days before, asking if in his opinion it was necessary to repeat the test, so that he can ascertain my negativity. I am hastily replied that it is not necessary. I therefore decide to independently purchase antigenic swabs to be carried out at home and I run them after a couple of hours, both of which give a positive result. From the evening I start to have a fever.

The next day, during the replacement’s shift, I try to contact the doctor by phone several times, without success. Not knowing what to do, I send a message communicating my positivity. I am contacted.

I report the phone call almost verbatim (I remember it very well), at the end of which I was hooked the phone in my face.

“Good morning doctor, you will have read my message, I have carried out an antigenic swab with a positive result, what is the procedure to follow?”

“Stay at home for ten or fifteen days and then book a tampon at the pharmacy”

“Do I have to book it myself? Shouldn’t a report be made? “

“Yes, you book it”

“Excuse me, the people I’ve been in contact with?”

“Let them stay at home too, you haven’t lost a leg, I’m busy, bye”.

I try to call the toll-free number available on the Ats page. I am redirected to an email address to which I write and will write over time, several times, in vain.

I try to call the substitute, without success. Hoping it will be useful again, I write a message kindly asking to be reported and to be able to receive sick days. I’m not helping. After several telephone attempts, in view of the end of the shift, I send a further message asking to be contacted by phone as soon as possible. This is also a hole in the water.

After calling several times on the afternoon of 29, I try again on December 30, during my shift. The phone number that was provided to me is disconnected. I find the number of the clinic where you work online. Luckily it rings.

After hours of trying, I find a voice on the other end of the phone. I share my positivity and, in response, I am asked what I want. Amazed, I reply that first of all I would have needed to have some days of exemption, since I could not go to work. I am asked for “the code”. Assuming it is the tax code, I hasten to retrieve it. I ask to wait a second (literally) and I am told that having patients waiting they cannot wait.

I understand the situation. I reply that I would need to have at least one minute available for support and that I would contact him later, if more available. I do not have the material time to ask for a time that I am told “okay” and I get the phone hooked in my face again. I make dozens and dozens of calls, without success. Thirty minutes before my shift ends, I start to find the phone off the hook.

On Friday 31 December, always during my shift hours, I find not only the telephone number that was given to me off the hook, but also that of the clinic. I have no possibility to contact the doctor, although no absence has been reported. I try to send a message explaining my situation again and asking to be contacted. Once again, I have no success.

Four days after the positive outcome of the unsanitary swab, five days from the communication of the symptoms, I am still not reported to Ats, as usual, by my GP’s replacement, nor have I had days off work or indications on how to treat myself . In order to stay home, I continue to take days off. I’ll never hear the substitute again.

Turning point of the calendar, we are on Saturday 1 January: fever and cough do not seem to diminish, so I decide to call the Continuity Welfare Service. I wait for hours, I can’t find an answer.

In the evening I set up at the table, this little effort causes me breathlessness and tachycardia, I’m scared but I try to make myself strong.

Upon awakening the breathlessness continues, this time even at complete rest. I do not hesitate any longer and I go to the emergency room. At the entrance there are no reports, I only discover after almost an hour of queuing that I could have done priority check-in at another counter. It doesn’t matter: finally, after a few hours of waiting, I manage to be visited and all the necessary tests are done. Once again the antigenic swab gives a positive result, a molecular swab is booked for the end of isolation on January 10th. I inform the doctor that, despite numerous attempts, I have never been reported as positive. He reassures me: “I have to do it, you don’t even need to ask”.

The next day, January 3, I am able to contact my attending physician. I tell what happened and I am given some days of exemption, up to 10 I can rest assured – I no longer have to subtract days of vacation from my, already undermined, summer. Everything seems to be going badly, for the better. I take a few days off and in fact, from January 6, I finally start to feel better: the fever disappears, the cough subsides. A little pink parenthesis that won’t last long.

On Monday 10th, as per the manual, I go to the tampon center indicated on the sheet that was given to me, I await my turn, I undergo the exam. On the way back, for safety, I access my Electronic Health Record and here is the terrible epiphany: yes, the report of the Emergency Department certifying my positivity is present, but the same is not reported in the section “COVID-19 test reports” on the page . Despite my recommendations, I have never been positive for Ats.

24 hours after my test here is the result: still positive. What I feared could happen actually begins to happen: the first message from the Ministry of Health arrives: “The green certification will be revoked”. The second message arrives without respite, this time from Ats, “Report Covid-19, enter your contacts”. I am sent back to a section where to book a molecular swab, there are no free slots before January 24th – considering the 24 hours for the outcome, we are talking about a minimum of thirty days of isolation.

On the seventeenth day of isolation I fall back into the spiral: I call the toll-free number available on the Ats website, after a process of minutes with a recorded voice I find myself facing a busy telephone (and I hope not disconnected). I do not give up and continue, undeterred, for hours, never being able to find anything other than a fearful “tuu, tuu, tuu” at the end of the process.

I send an email again to the address to which I had previously written and which I now find advertised everywhere, it remains unanswered. The region toll-free number and my GP cannot help me, they send me back to the rubber wall that I am trying in vain to contact. As a last resort, I try to make contact on the social channels available: I find nothing but a sea of ​​shipwrecked users like me.

The next day, which is the day I write to you, is a day of the marmot: calls and e-mails do not, as usual, have any effect. I’ve been in solitary confinement for 18 days. In three days, according to current legislation, I should be able to interrupt my isolation. I do not see, however, the end.

Despite the tiredness, putting down what happened is cathartic: a shared weight is lighter on the shoulders. So I thank you for taking a piece of my burden and paying your attention, which I know I have put to the test with a grueling tale. Almost as much as my experience.

Letter signed

© All rights reserved

Do you want to read Bergamonews without advertising?

Sign up for Friends! the new Bergamonews Community meeting point between readers, editorial staff and cultural and commercial realities of the territory.

The annual subscription offers numerous opportunities, agreements and discounts with more than 120 Partners and 10% of the registration fee will be donated to charity.

Find out more, let’s become friends!