Covid, what are the effects on the brain? From memory loss to fatigue – they can last for months

There COVID-19 it’s not just a respiratory disease. It causes “systemic” damage, that is, to the entire organism. And the research has long noticed the Long Covid: the effects, more in the medium term, of the infection. Among these, the neurological consequences are increasingly evident. At the beginning, the studies highlighted some cognitive dysfunctions especially in patients who had experienced hospitalization. Then, the loss of smell, stroke, brain inflammation, encephalopathies, psychiatric syndromes became more and more frequent. But still, on these topics, studies are open, to the point that it is thought how the infection can trigger it development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

Neurovirulence

A study that appeared in the Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences in August 2020 describes what the neurovirulence effects of Sars Cov-2 are. There are mainly three: one linked to hypoxia (i.e. lack of oxygen), which can cause brain lesions. The other is linked to inflammation (with damage caused by an increase in interleukin-6), and the other linked to the binding of the angiotensin-2 converting enzyme (Ace2). The neurological effects of Sars Cov-2’s “brothers” are well known. Already in some cases (albeit sporadic) of the Sars epidemic of 2003 some neurological damage had been highlighted. And in 2012, with the Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers), effects such as altered mind, confusion, ataxia, focal neurological deficits, intracerebral hemorrhages, ischemic stroke, Guillain-Barré syndrome were noted.

The neurological effects of SARS Cov-2

A British work published in Lancet Psychiatry confirmed these effects as early as June 2020. “We have identified a large percentage of cases of aAcute alteration of mental status, with syndromic neurological diagnoses such as encephalopathy and encephalitis and syndromic primary psychiatric diagnoses, such as psychosis “, the scholars wrote.

Other research has revealed “robust” immune responses in the central nervous system and advances the idea of ​​transient infections that also affect the brain. In the analyzes to try to have more details on the effects of the Sars Cov-2 virus infection, an increase in the risk of ischemic stroke: this is confirmed by a US research by Weill Cornell Medicine on Jama Neurology. And the forms of vascular dysfunction in the brain could, according to some researchers, even lead to neurological symptoms without an obvious stroke.

Among the symptoms that have been identified in the Long Covid, loss of memory and concentration, headaches, but also paranoia and delusions, which also affect the under-50s and those who have had mild symptoms and stayed at home. A work on EClinical Medicine based on an online survey involving Covid patients showed that most of them had a recovery time that exceeded 35 weeks. The most frequent symptoms after the sixth month were fatigue, post-exertional malaise, and cognitive dysfunction. 45.2% asked to be able to follow shorter hours at work than in the pre-illness period. “Within seven months – the scholars write – many patients have not yet recovered (mainly from systemic and neurological / cognitive symptoms), have not returned to previous work levels and continue to manifest a significant burden of symptoms)”.

A Chinese work noted that among the major neurological symptoms affected by Covid are dizziness (16.8%), followed by headache (13.1), an effect that is felt more among those who have had a more severe course. . And the Canadian Journal of Neurological Science review points out that 3% to 13% is present.

Anosmia, i.e. the lack of smell, is present in up to 40% of cases infected with Sars Cov-2 (these studies were conducted on the variants prior to Omicron, where research has confirmed that it is a minor effect). Among these, there is an Italian work by the Sacco Hospital, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, which says that the lack of smell has affected 33.9% of patients, and 18.3% also had the addition of the lack of taste.

Then there are the cerebrovascular events: these are not only effects of Sars Cov-2, but have already been noted in other coronavirus epidemics. Those who have them are usually because they have had a more severe disease course, almost always associated with ARDS, acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Most of these cases involve acute ischemic strokes and cerebrovascular ischemia. The studies also noted the presence of encephalopathies, with symptoms that can range from a headache, fever and neck stiffness to alterations, agitation, seizures, coma or focal neurological deficits.

A rarer manifestation of the involvement of the central nervous system by Sars Cov-2 is instead theataxia. Post-viral cerebellar disease is already known and has also been associated with other diseases such as chicken pox, mumps, Epstein-Barr virus and parvovirus B19.