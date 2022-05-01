Covid, what changes from 1 May for Green pass and masks: all the news with the new ordinance

Goodbye at indoor masks e to the Green pass, with some exceptions. From now, May 1stdue to the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the obligation to wear personal protective equipment in the vast majority of places lapses. The mask remains mandatory for means of transport, cinema And indoor showswhere the need to wear the Ffp2 will remain in effect until June 15. In addition to schoolwhich maintains the rules already in force until the end of the final exams. The ordinance transposed the text of theamendment on the use of masks indoors, as approved by the commission.

As for the green certificationinstead, it will no longer be required either at work or in free time. In short, take thefree access and the need to have a Green pass disappears “Strengthened” but also “Base” for bars and restaurants indoor, airplanes, trains, ferries and extra-regional buses, gyms and indoor pools, parties and ceremonies, conventions and congresses, discos and game rooms, cinemas, theaters, concerts. The “enhanced” pass – then from vaccination or healing – it will only be needed to log in as visitors in hospitals And Rsa until the December 31st. On June 15, however, thevaccination obligation for the over 50, law enforcement and school workers. The August 31instead, it will expire simplified smart working.

From today, May 1st, sui workplaces and in offices the protocols shared with Confindustria And labor unions and already in effect. The “need to protect nose and mouth” is recommended but there is no obligation to wear a mask, unless corporate agreements different. In the cinema and in stagesinstead, until June 15th it can only be accessed by wearing it. And the same goes for theatersindoor concert halls, places where you play live musicevents and sports competition indoor. The only exception is for the discos where you can enter “with your face uncovered”.

Always until mid-June, however, it will be necessary to wear the mask on long-distance transport and on the local public transport. Obligation to wear a mask extended until mid-June also for “the workers, users and visitors of the health facilitiessocial-health and social-assistance, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (Rsa), hospices, rehabilitation structures, residential structures for the elderly, including non self-sufficient ones, and in any case residential structures “.

As for the trips, they have been extended until May 31 the provisions for arrivals from foreign countries. The novelty concerns the Passenger locator form that from 1 May it will no longer be necessary to return to Italy. A decision to extend the obligation to use masks, under the banner of caution, given that the pandemic, although it has slowed down, is far from over. “I am personally satisfied – said Speranza – The beginning of this new phase is consistent with the responsibility demonstrated by the Italians who have learned to live with the virus with great awareness. It is a long-awaited message of trust for citizens ”.