Covid, what changes from 1 May

Italy sends the green pass to the archive while the masks will accompany us for a while longer. We are entering a new phase of Covid-19, in that road map that should lead us out of the emergency to a coexistence with the virus that, hopefully, can become endemic.

From May 1st, the green certification goes to the attic, it will remain mandatory only to enter the RSA for the protection of the elderly. Virologists and government officials, however, recommend the population to complete the vaccination cycle with the third dose.

As for the masks, Campania differs from the rest of the country. Governor Vincenzo De Luca announced the maintenance of the obligation in all closed places until the end of September. In Italy, however, masks will remain mandatory in some places only until June 15: ffp2 for local public transport, long-distance trains but also in theaters, cinemas, nightlife venues, concerts and indoor sports competitions . Ffp2 also for staff and visitors of the RSA. The obligation to go to school remains until the end of the school year, but surgery will be enough. In other places it remains recommended even if no longer mandatory, while the decree leaves freedom of choice to private companies.

As for the vaccine, workers over 5o, those of the school and the police will be obliged to complete the cycle until June 15, under penalty of 100 euros. Unlike what was previously announced, the decree extends the possibility of smart working for the private sector until 3 August. It will no longer be necessary to wear them in stadiums, shops, malls and all outdoor events.

