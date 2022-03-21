Covid, what do we know about the Deltamicron hybrid variant

To distinguish it from the discovery that soon turned out to be the result of the so-called error Deltacronwe prefer to define the hybrid variant of the new Coronavirus Deltamicron. It combines the genetic makeup of Delta and Omicron. The discovery appeared on March 8 in preprint by a team of French researchers. The first to speculate on its existence was Dr. Scott Nguyen at the Washington, DC Public Health Laboratory, following the analysis of various data from France concerning alleged cases of co-infection with Delta and Omicron in Covid patients. On 10 March there were 33 cases of the new variant in France, eight in Denmark, one in Germany and one in the Netherlands. On the same day Reuters reported that Helix (specialist genetic sequencing company) had found a couple of cases in the United States.

How the Covid variants emerge

Since summer 2020, several Covid variants have emerged, all in populations where SARS-CoV-2 was more likely to spread and were not significantly vaccinated, as we had seen in previous articles:

Alpha – United Kingdom: 20 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population;

– United Kingdom: 20 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population; Beta – South Africa: 19 August 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population;

– South Africa: 19 August 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population; Range – Brazil, 11 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population;

– Brazil, 11 September 2020, 0% of the vaccinated population; Delta – India, 23 October 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– India, 23 October 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Age – Nigeria, 20 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– Nigeria, 20 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Iota – New York, November 23, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– New York, November 23, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Kappa – India, 1 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– India, 1 December 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Lambda – Peru, November 30, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– Peru, November 30, 2020, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Mu – Colombia, 11 January 2021, 0% of the population fully vaccinated;

– Colombia, 11 January 2021, 0% of the population fully vaccinated; Omicron – Botswana, 11 November 2021, just 20% of the population fully vaccinated.

The results of the French study

We have data from around the world regarding cases of co-infection between different variants. Therefore, cases of suspected genetic recombinations have also emerged, which are common in all Coronaviruses. Let’s read what the authors of the French study report in the abstract (the bold is ours):

Here, three infections in southern France were reported with a Delta 21J / AY.4-Omicron 21K / BA.1 “Deltamicron” recombinant – the researchers continue -, the hybrid genome hosts distinctive mutations of the two lineages, supported by a depth of average sequencing of 1,163-1,421 reads and an average nucleotide diversity of 0.1-0.6%. […] structural analysis of the recombinant peak suggested that its hybrid content could optimize viral binding in the host cell membrane. These results require further studies on the virological, epidemiological and clinical characteristics of this recombinant.

The question remains what the impact of the hybrid variant might be on SARS-CoV-2’s ability to pass on and evade neutralizing antibodies derived from vaccines or from a previous infection.

Recombinations in Coronaviruses

We had already seen (here, here and here), that the main variants do not pierce Covid vaccines. Although the antibody titers drop after 4/5 months, the protection from severe forms of Covid-19 remains high even after six months, compared to that derived from natural immunity.

As the expert in comparative genomics at the University of Trieste Marco Gerdol explained to Open – in a previous article where we clarified why the alleged Deltacron hybrid discovered in Cyprus did not exist at all – we have 30% of cases where co-infection reveals a recombination between different variants, without leading to significantly dangerous mutants. The remaining 70% is made up of potentially recombinant sequences, which turn out to be artifacts produced by mistake during sequencing in the laboratory. In this context, Deltamicron may turn out not to be the first case of recombination between Delta and Omicron.

The recombination phenomena have been far from rare and irrelevant in the evolutionary history (even recent) of Sarbecoviruses – continues Gerdol on Facebook -, it would not have been surprising to observe in the near future some variants that show a genome in which clips coming from omicron they could be “stitched up” on a delta-derived genome, or vice versa. […] There is therefore nothing to be surprised to hear that convincing data have been collected to support the existence of a recombinant variant also between delta and omicron, which in this case has nothing to do with the “deltacron” erroneously reported by Cypriot colleagues. […] In the case of this variant, curiously, the recombination event involved practically the entire gene S of BA.1 “en bloc” (and with the exception of a small portion encoding some amino acids at the N-terminal of the protein), which is therefore been recombined with a genome of delta descent (precisely AY.4). For the more curious, a detailed map of the mutations shared with BA.1 and AY.4 can be seen here.

Should we worry?

At the moment there are no known cases, such as to give us cause for concern. This recombination event – not at all unusual – does not necessarily imply greater transmissibility, immune evasion or virulence.

As Dr. Etienne Simon-Loriere of the Pasteur Institute also explained in the New York Times – one of the researchers involved in the study of the new hybrid variant -, the gene that encodes the Spike (i.e. the protein that allows the virus to bind to cells lung), derives almost entirely from the genome of the Omicron variant.

The rest of the genome derives from the Delta variant. This means that – most likely – the defenses already acquired against Omicron by the population (by vaccine and / or previous infection) will work equally well against the new recombinant.

Read also: