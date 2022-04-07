Covid, what do we know about the new Omicron XE sub-variant

The sub-variant XE is the result of a recombination between BA.1 and BA.2, both lineages of the Omicron variant. As with the recently ascertained hybrid variant Deltamicron, we have some mutations to watch, but nothing to be alarmed about at the moment. After all, all the other Covid variants of interest have already passed into oblivion. Let’s try to shed more light on this umpteenth lineage of the new Coronavirus that emerged for the first time in the United Kingdom.

Because the sub-variant XE is more interesting than the others

Experts hold back, as it would be early to determine whether XE is a threat and how relevant it is compared to other Omicron lineages. According to Health Security Agency (UKHSA) appeared on January 19, along with other recombinant mutants of which far fewer cases are known.

UKHSA’s new analysis examines 3 recombinants – continues a note from the British Agency -, known as XF, XE And XD. Of these, XD and XF are recombinant of Delta and Omicron BA.1while XE is a recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. […] A total of have been confirmed in the UK so far 637 cases of XE, a recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. The first of these has a sample date of January 19, 2022. Currently there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about the growth advantage or other properties of this variant. We continue to closely monitor all recombinants, routinely through our world-leading genomic surveillance and sequencing capabilities.

Since the circulation of different lineages in a population makes the emergence of recombinants rather usual, the expert in comparative genomics of the University of Trieste Marco Gerdol, invites in a detailed post not to fall into easy alarmism.

It is no coincidence that events of this type occurred over and over again between December and January – continues Gerdol -, when Delta was still very widespread and BA.1 was experiencing a phase of rapid expansion, while today there is still no real evidence of recombination between delta and BA.2for the simple fact that by the time BA.2 began to replace BA.1 in much of the globe Delta had already almost completely disappeared

So we’re not talking about something that’s happening for the first time. Several Deltamicron recombinants have already emerged, with no major impact. What interests the researchers most is how from these mutations we can better understand the decisive role of the Spike (S) protein in promoting transmission as well as binding with ACE2 receptors in lung cells. So why do we care so much about XE?

The first preliminary investigations – explains Gerdol -, conducted on the basis of a few hundred genomes sequenced in the United Kingdom, however, led to a first estimate that would suggest a competitive advantage of one of these recombinant variants, XE, over BA.2. An overall modest advantage, estimated in the order of 10% in terms of growth in the ratio between the incidences of infections on a weekly basis, and much lower than that which characterized the comparison between BA.2 and BA.1 (equivalent to about 70% ).

What emerges at the moment is that, even if we note a greater competitiveness of XE compared to the other recombinants, this does not seem relevant compared to the normal course of the pandemic. The disclosure page Scientific research pills effectively reported four elements that require us to be extremely cautious, which we summarize:

There is a lack of sufficient clinical data to establish the degree of severity;

At the moment we only have preliminary data from a report;

XE would represent 1% of the sequences;

It is always important to remember that Covid vaccines continue to protect us from severe forms of Covid, with no relevant exceptions.

Cover photo: Tumisu | Stock image.

