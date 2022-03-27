Covid, what happens at school at the end of the state of emergency: vaccination obligation, mask and green pass. GUIDE

Pending clarifications from the Ministry of Education, we summarize what has been decided by the government regarding the relaxation of the measures to combat Covid-19.

The Covid-19 state of emergency will end on March 31. The decree preserves, until 31 December 2022, the necessary operational and prompt reaction capacity of the structures during the phase of gradual return to the ordinary.

The general safety rules

Masks

Stay the obligation of use of surgical masks (or of greater protective efficacy), except for children up to six years of age and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The device must also be worn on means of transport and on school means of transport (type Ffp2 until 30 April 2022). The mask it should not be worn instead during sports activities.

Spacing

It is recommended the respect for the safety distance interpersonal of at least one meterunless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

Educational trips and school trips are back

It will be possible to play educational outings And educational tripsincluding participation in sporting events.

Management of positive cases

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In presence of at least four cases of positivity between pupils and pupils in the same section / class group, activities continue in presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and boys over the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject.

In if symptoms appear, it is mandatory to perform an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In presence of at least four cases of positivity between pupils and pupils, activities continue in presence and for teachers and students over six years of age the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject.

In if symptoms appear, it is mandatory to perform an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Integrated digital teaching

Pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, they can follow the school activity in the mode of integrated digital teaching at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a antigen test rapid or molecular with outcome negative.

Vaccination obligation of staff

Until June 15th the vaccination obligation for all school staff remains. According to the published decree, vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. If the vaccination or the submission of the vaccination request is not carried out in the manner established within the current vaccination campaign, the teaching and educational staff will be invited to produce, within 5 days, the proving documentation “The carrying out of vaccination or the attestation relating to the omission or deferral of the same, or the presentation of the vaccination request to be carried out within a period not exceeding twenty days from the receipt of the invitation, or in any case the non-existence of the conditions for the vaccination obligation“. In case of non-presentation of the documentation and non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, the non-compliant teaching and educational staff will be used in support activities for the school institution. Therefore, he will not go to class.

The resources for the emergency

With the decree published on 21 March last, 30 million have been foreseen to be allocated to schools to continue with the purchase of masks and hygiene material, consumables related to the emergency.

The staff for the emergency

The staff is extended, based on the law decree published on 21 March 2022, until the end of the lessonsor no later than June 15, 2022, except for state preschools in which the deadline is extended until June 30, 2022.

Until April 30, it will be possible to access educational institutions only by showing the so-called ‘basic’ green pass (vaccination, recovery or test).

