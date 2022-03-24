COVID: what is the “great flu” like, the new outbreak of infections that attacks China

The Chinese government began this Tuesday the confinement of the shenyang city after detecting 47 new positive cases of COVID 19 with the micron subvariant BA.2also cataloged as the cause of the “big flu” .

The transmissions were reported at a company auto plant BMW. According to official indications, the isolation of all its inhabitants will consist of the Prohibition of crossing the borders of the town by land and air, maintaining departure times and strictly respecting social distancing and other preventive measures .

The regulation takes place within the framework of the strategy applied by the Xi Jinping administration of “COVID zero” with which it rushes to eradicate the infectious foci with focused confinements and massive tests. Two deaths were reported on Saturday, the first in more than a year.

For most people who are vaccinated against COVID-19contagion by micron BA.2 usually manifests as a mild illness that can be managed at home staying hydrated and resting.

Meanwhile, there is a greater risk for people who are not immunized, as well as those who have underlying health conditions, are immunosuppressed, or are pregnant.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 with micron BA.2 are:

















China’s “great flu”: crosses by the level of infections

The head of the panel of experts responding to the COVID-19 of the National Health Commission (CNS) of China, Liang Wannian, assured this Tuesday that “It’s too soon” to qualify infections by variant micron BA.2 What “big flu”

“It is too early to classify infections by the micron BA.2 variant as ‘big flu’. For individuals, the risk of severe symptoms may decrease, but the virus spreads rapidly” pointed out the health worker in dialogue with the state agency Xinhua.

However, far from mitigating the warnings, he added: “If there is a large absolute number of infected people, the number of serious cases and deaths in the population as a whole will be high, which can still inflict great damage”

Liang Wannian also emphasized the government’s approach to “COVID zero” which he described as a “rapid response” with “specific measures”.

“Once an outbreak is detected, we have a number of ways to nip it in the bud” I insisted. “The key is to ensure early detection and removal.”

China is experiencing a resurgence of coronavirus infections COVID-19 micron BA.2 since March, and some provinces have already seen a rapid increase in the number of positives: between March 1 and 18, more than 29,000 local transmissions were recorded in 28 provincial regions across the mainland.