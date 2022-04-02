Covid, what scenario for next winter? “It will steal the place of the flu”

“Omicron 2, if on the one hand it has interrupted that sudden decline that we were seeing in the fourth wave, on the other hand it is doing a job, albeit dirty: being so widespread, it basically makes natural boosters for vaccinated people who become infected and throws the ball in forward. In the sense that it strengthens and maintains a large number of people with antibodies and adequate immune protection, which protects them for a while. “To also describe the other side of Omicron 2that ‘ally’, is the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan, who for next winter assumes a scenario in which “Covid will steal the first place from the flu “.

In recent years, Pregliasco points out, “we talked about the flu virus as the main actor of winter. Now there could be Covid in that role, imagining an endemic presence, with trends similar to the waves of a stone in a pond”. More immediately, Pregliasco does not see too far the descent of the Covid curve that we are experiencing these days. “Variations aside, which is an element to continue to be monitored on an international scale – he warns – what we see with Omicron 2 is that it could contribute to reinforce “the blockade of immune people.

“We must consider the trend of the epidemic as that of an iceberg that melts and widens according to the variants, the share of people susceptible to infection – the expert says – Today we see the symptomatic and more serious part of a large share of people who have become infected

Omicron 2 “, even in its submerged part,” may mean that in the near future the virus has less chance of spreading at least for a while, at least until the recovered are susceptible again “.

“Omicron did not cause this virus to become a cold. It is certainly less heavy from the point of view of the effects but, as we see from the mortality data that are rising at the moment, it can cause heavy effects especially in the unvaccinated”. According to Pregliasco Omicron 2, it will keep us company until the end of May with a naturally concentrated risk in the Easter period. “Among other things, according to the expert, the major infections of Omicron 2 will allow for a more serene summer because the number of immunized people increases, unless – underlines the expert – there is “the arrival of even more contagious variants”.