Covid: what to do to avoid a resurgence after overcoming the third wave

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Argentina, which began last December and was marked by the new omicron variant, it stood out for its high rate of contagion, but it was also the least lethal of the three. With the 88.6% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and the progressive decrease in infections since the peak occurred on January 14, with 139,853 new casesthe unknown before the end of this third wave is whether this year the coronavirus pandemic will end.

Until today, the country accumulates 8,823,054 infections and 125,185 deaths. In the last report on Saturday, 7,807 new cases and 123 deaths from this virus were confirmed. Several experts consulted by THE NATION They pointed out some essential guidelines to avoid a resurgence of infections.

This Saturday 36,035,010 people, the 79.4% of the country’s population had completed their vaccination schedule; while 35.1% (15,944,493 people) have already received the third dose additional or reinforcement. In the City of Buenos Aires, 90.1% completed the vaccination and 55.9% obtained the third inoculation. On the other hand, in the province of Buenos Aires they were 80% and 35.4%, respectively.

For experts, it is essential to start or complete the vaccination schedule to prevent a new outbreak of coronavirus and to face possible variants that may arise. “If the infections continue to decline and at some point, which I calculate will not be before a month, we reach two or three thousand new cases daily; It is essential to try to vaccinate as many individuals as possible with the third dose, before the intense cold arrives, especially at the end of autumn. The concept of vaccination must be global,” he stressed. Edward Lopezinfectologist and adviser to the government of Alberto Fernandez.

Vaccination is the most important preventive measure. Mary Martha Grecoinfectious disease doctor and member of the Health Directorate of the Ministery of security from the province of Buenos Aires. And he added: “Those people who have incomplete schemes should start or complete it. What’s more, we must be attentive to whether a dose number four is implemented, for very vulnerable populations. But comply with the doses, as indicated by the authorities that must be given.

Starting or completing the vaccination schedule, including the pediatric one, seems key, according to specialists, to face the fall

Along the same lines, the researcher Conicet and Professor of Immunology at the Faculty of Medicine, Jorge Geffnerinsisted: “The great tool we have against the pandemic is to extend vaccination, including pediatric. And he warned: “The scientific field is working on second generation vaccineswhich are going to have two attributes: the immunological memory is going to be longer and they are going to be universal, to contain the different variants of SARS-CoV-2″.

While the Ministry of Health of the Nation, in the face of close contact by Covid-19, recommends testing only if you are over 60 years of age or if you have any comorbidity; It also advises testing in case of presenting symptoms compatible with the coronavirus without having had contact with a positive.

On the other hand, in the Capital prevail 20 Fever Emergency Units in general hospitals, for symptoms compatible with the virus and that attend spontaneously; six testing centers that attend without prior shift and people without compatible symptoms that are close contact; and units Detect in all the communes of Buenos Aires, spontaneously and for people without symptoms.

They changed the epidemiological criteria for swabbing

In case of having symptoms compatible with Covid-19 after having close contact, the national government reported that it is not necessary to carry out a confirmation test, since the diagnosis is confirmed by clinical and epidemiological criteria, and it must be reported through the Caring App. But if it is close contact and there are no symptoms, it recommends ten days of isolation in case of unvaccinated or with incomplete schedule, and people with the complete schedule or with the third booster dose are exempt from complying with isolation.

In the City, the demand for tests by Covid-19 gradually decreased, according to sources from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health. While in January they were carried out in the public sphere around 50,000 daily tests, today it is around 24,000. People who have completed the vaccination schedule are exempt from isolation in case of close contact, while those who have not been vaccinated must be isolated for seven to ten days and undergo a test whose negative result will confirm the lifting of the restriction.

For Geffner, “Argentina has a low testing capacity and it would be better if the capacity were broader in the arrival of autumn and winter, where there are similar symptoms due to other viruses.” In addition, he pointed out: “Close contacts should be tested, more with omicronsince there is a lot of asymptomatic, to ensure the isolation of the positive ones ”.

López insisted on the importance of continuing the epidemiological surveillance: “We must continue with the swabs to see if any variant is appearing or not, although Argentina has reduced the periods of isolation to the slightest expression.”

For his part, Greco pointed out the difficulty of “maintaining universal swabbing for all asymptomatic patients.” And he agreed with the Government’s strategy regarding periods of isolation: “It is good to differentiate between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated population, which have a different degree of immunity.”

Regarding the self-test, Geffner highlighted the importance of respecting the positive result: “Its advantage is that it is free to use, but it is also less sensitive than the PCR of the swab. Have between 60 and 70% reliability in symptomatic people, but 30% is lost. In addition, in asymptomatic patients it is lower, up to 50 or 60% of infected people can give a false negative.

“The self-test system must be taken very carefully. Carrying out a test by oneself requires some expertise in taking the sample, because a badly taken sample can give a false negative. In addition, it requires a system where the person who tests positive knows where to turn and what to do, “added Greco.

The city ​​testing centers They are located in La Rural, with pedestrian and vehicular entrances, Carlos Gardel, Parque Los Andes, Parque Roca and Villa Devoto.

The experts agreed on maintaining the use of the chinstrap in closed spaces to avoid infections. “Although, with the decrease in those infected, activities are going to normalize in some way, there are some measures that we must acquire as good habits and they are here to stay. For example, constant hand disinfection to prevent not only coronavirus, but other types of infections; social distancing, until we see how the cases unfold, and the chinstrap in closed places. As the cases go down, we will be able to gradually rescind these measures, as long as new variants do not appear,” Greco explained.

Cross ventilation in closed spaces, such as classrooms, is key to avoiding contagion

Geffner highlighted these practices before the return to face-to-face classes in the new 2022 school year: “Given the return to school, we must insist on two main aspects: the ventilation of the environments and the use of the chinstrap. At least for the first two or three weeks, while we see how the virus evolves.”

“It is very likely that the Covid-19 pandemic will become endemic in the medium term, but there is always the risk that new variants will appear if many countries do not have adequate vaccination,” said López. And he warned: “The contagion curve has been plateauing, but it is not going down as fast as expected. It is not entirely certain that the third wave will be finished in two or three weeks.”

Greco added: “It will probably become a seasonal endemic disease, requiring annual or at least periodic vaccination. Another scenario may be that they require changes in the conformation of the vaccinelike the flu. Making a prognosis with this virus is difficult.”

Geffner highlighted the descent of the wave of omicron in Argentina: “At a global level, it could be intuited that ómicron could be tamed in a couple of months. The critical point that will mark the evolution of the pandemic is whether or not a sixth variant of concern arises. This virus has properties that we do not fully understand and that makes us defensive. We have to prepare for the best scenario, but also for a slightly more complicated one.”