Covid, what will happen if (and when) it becomes endemic? Our life between masks, vaccines and passes

A disease is endemic when it is constantly present in a certain territory and when it has a very uniform number of infections. But the Covid-19 will never become? To date, we are all cheering for a lesser malice of the variants of the Sars Cov-2 virus, and precisely this factor (as highlighted in Omicron) could allow us to follow a path that can downgrade the disease from pandemic to epidemic and then to endemic .

Many experts have repeatedly indicated how this could be the path of Covid-19. But it certainly wouldn’t be the first disease to do so. L’influence, a respiratory disease caused by frequently mutating influenza viruses, reminds us every year of an epidemic coming into the home. According to a paper by Jeffery K. Taubenberger and David M. Morens in Public Health Reports, this disease has been ‘spikes’ for centuries. Influenza pandemics have been reported for about 500 years and there have been at least 14 from 1509 to 2009.

Analyzing the projection of future pandemics (it was 2010 when they published their work), they said: ‘We doubt anyone will be able to accurately predict any future pandemic, including when or where it will occur, what subtype it will be and what impact. on morbidity / mortality will have ». Their words, which came at the end of a very detailed analysis of the cases that had shocked the world up to then (the Spanish, the Asian, the Hong Kong one, the swine fever). And they had, then, identified some solutions to try to stop the initial human-to-human transmission: on the one hand non-pharmaceutical interventions and on the other a rapid administration of antiviral agents and vaccines.

But there are many other endemic diseases that make us understand how i prevention factors are fundamental. There malaria is one of them. It is transmitted through a protozoan that uses a vector, the mosquito. Its sting can, therefore, be contagious. And anyone who travels in areas where this pathology is endemic knows very well that there is a system that works most of all: prevention with mosquito nets. This is a concrete measure: it is, to make a comparison, the equivalent of the mask against Covid. Each disease, therefore, has its own protective devices to use and not all are the same.

But that mosquito nets (and, therefore, protective devices) really work, is also shown by the data on the fight against malaria. According to Unicef, sleeping under a mosquito net with insecticide can reduce infant mortality from this pathology by 20%. Therefore it is to be expected that, once Sars Cov-2 is endemic, the masks can be kept, albeit in only some situations of everyday life. But everything will depend on many factors: scenarios that now appear distant but that when the disease is endemic will have to be considered.

There are areas of the world where theHepatitis B. On the entire planet there are 257 million people who are chronic carriers of this infection. According to estimates, only 10% know they are. The mode of transmission changes compared to Covid-19, because it can pass from mother to child during birth, with contact with blood, with sexual intercourse, with the sharing of needles and syringes.

In this case, the vaccine is the most effective preventive measure against Hepatitis B. It is a weapon that for now this endemic disease shares with Covid-19. And, therefore, one could imagine how for the future, in the management of endemic, the vaccine could be a central tool.

And what will become of the Green pass? Another disease, the yellow fever, has a vaccination certificate. Basically, if you want to travel to certain areas of the world, you have to prove that you have been vaccinated. To date it is asked in areas where the disease is endemic: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, French Guiana, Liberia, Mali, Niger , Central African Republic, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Togo. Thus, the hypothesis of a document to move may not be abandoned. Just like yellow fever, authorities may ask for the Covid certificate to be presented. More or less strengthened, it is too early to tell.

The three measures of personal protective equipment, vaccines and vaccination certificate, are therefore not new in the management of infectious diseases. To these, then, are added the rules of personal hygiene (for Covid, distancing and frequent washing of hands, for example). How intensely they will be implemented in everyday life, in an endemic scenario of Covid-19, it is really early to say. There are many variants that can define them. Starting with those of Sars Cov-2.