Over time, Omicron and its sub-variants are more likely to bypass the third dose protection and promote reinfections, even after a short time. Although the broad vaccination coverage in Italy has led to a relaxation of the restrictive measures, the chances of getting infected again grow, albeit slowly, from week to week. Pending the new extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates monitoring, the latest data recorded a percentage of reinfections of 4.4%, up from 4.1% in the previous seven days and 3.5 % of the week before.

Covid, when and how you risk reinfection: the analysis of the ISS

If in the early stages of the epidemic the cases of new contagion on the same person were less common, according to the analysis of the Higher Institute of Health, an increased risk of reinfection is recorded in particular starting from last December 6, the date taken as a reference for the start of the diffusion of the Omicron variant (here we wrote about how the symptoms changed with Omicron while here we talked about the new strange symptom among the infected).

If we look to a broader period, from 24 August 2021 to 13 April 2022, 338,967 cases of reinfection from Covid-19 were reported.

A phenomenon that is progressively increasing which mainly affects some subjects, first of all in relation to the timing of inoculation or otherwise of the vaccine.

As reported by the ISS, individuals with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for over 210 days are more easily reinfected than those who had the first diagnosis between 90 and 210 days before, or those who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 4 months compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days.

The study also identified the categories most exposed to risk: the female population compared to the male one and in the younger age groups (12 to 49 years) compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 years.

Among the reasons that would lead to a greater possibility of being reinfected, for women, their widespread presence in the school environment and in the roles of “caregiver”.

Covid, when and how you risk reinfection: the reinfection record

Emblematic in this sense is the case of a 31-year-old Spanish health worker, vaccinated with booster against Covid-19, who tested positive for the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 just 20 days after having been infected with Delta.

This is theshortest interval known so far between two coronavirus infections.

The episode was described during the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Eccmid 2022): the first asymptomantic infection, which occurred on December 20, 2021, was detected during the screening of personnel in the workplace, 12 days after having received the recall.

After 10 days of self-isolation, she tested positive again on January 10, 2022, just 20 days the first time, developing cough, fever and general malaise

Covid, when and how you risk reinfection: cancer patients

However, according to a study published by MedUni Vienna, the medical university of the Austrian capital, those who are even more exposed to the risk of reinfections are cancer patients.

According to the results of the research, the number of infections after vaccination or cure has increased significantly among cancer patients: by January 2022, 70% of infected patients had also been vaccinated. A triple value, the authors of the research underline, compared to that associated with the Delta (here we talked about who is reinfected the most with Omicron 2).