Covid, when do you take off your masks indoors? – Chronicle

Bologna, 24 March 2022 – From 1 May free all. In Emilia Romagna, as in the rest of Italy, it can be said goodbye to the mask even indoors. A date announced by Government In the Reopening Decree of 17 March.

Farewell to the mask even indoors from May 1st

The mask will no longer be mandatory anywhere, not even at school and, at the same time, the green pass will also be eliminated practically everywhere (with the exception of health facilities and rsa).

The government leaves the door open to be able to back down

Be careful, however, because the Government has already put its hands forward warning that the green light will come if the epidemiological curve allows it. If, therefore, should the increase in infections continue and, at the same time, one was produced too much pressure on hospitalsthe executive might think again.

The opinion of the experts

With regard to the elimination of the obligation to wear the mask indoors, in recent days, the opinions of experts have appeared discordant. A much of the scientific world he expressed himself unfavorablywarning that lifting the restriction could lead to new peaks of infections between June and July.

Where the mask is mandatory until April 30th

The masks, which already they have no longer been imposed on the open air since February 10thwill remain mandatory indoors, therefore, until April 30th. Until that date, therefore, it will be necessary to wear the Ffp2 for access to means of transport: inter-regional airplanes, ships and ferries; interregional trains, Intercity High Speed, interregional and rental buses with driver, local or regional public transport, cable cars, cable cars and chairlifts. Mandatory until April 30th also to attend performances in theaters, concert halls, cinemasentertainment venues and live music, sporting events and competitions. Obviously also in the dance halls and discos.

