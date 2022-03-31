Covid, where the green pass and the new rules for positives are still needed: what changes from April 1st

Italy loosens its grip and is moving towards a gradual return to normalityeven if the trend of contagions does not allow to consider the pandemic Of coronavirus as a filed problem. On April 1st, after more than two years, it ends state of emergency proclaimed by the Conte i governmentJanuary 31, 2020 and extended several times. From Friday, therefore, a series of obligations related to Green pass and the use of masks. The provisions on isolation And fortyas one pointed out circular of the Ministry of Health. At the same time, the color system of the Regions, the Scientific technical committee and the structure of the extraordinary Commissioner Francis Son: in its place, a unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and the adoption of other anti-virus measures, led by the Major General of the Army Tommaso Petroni. there how they change the rules starting from April 1st:

Where the green pass is no longer needed – The latest Covid decree launched by the executive establishes that from 1 April the green certificate is no longer needed to enter shopspublic offices, banks and posed, hotels and b & b, to go from hairdresser and from tobacconistto practice outdoor sports nor to sit at outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. The pass obligation expires as early as April 1st also on bus And meterwhere, however, you must continue to wear the mask Ffp2.

Where you need the basic green pass – The basic green certificate (the one that can also be obtained through swab) it is necessary until April 30 to consume al bench and in salt internal of the premises, as well as to witness events And sports competitions outdoors. Also on planes, ships, ferries And trains non-regional until April 30 still serves the basic pass.

Where you need the super green pass – The obligation of a reinforced Green pass remains until April 30th – the one obtainable only with the vaccine or the healing dal Covid – to take part in banquets of wedding and parties of birthdayas well as to go in cinema, theaters, swimming pools, gymswellness centers and discos (where the capacity returns to 100%), participate in conferences and congresses, attend concerts and sport events indoors.

What changes for the positives – Those who contracted the virus remain in isolation until swab negativeto be performed later at least seven daysten for the not vaccinated.

What changes for close contacts – The rules change for those who come in contact with positives: away the quarantineself-monitoring will suffice for 10 days with obligation to Ffp2while the health workers they will have to do a tampon a day for 5 days. Read the deepening

The mask – It has been no longer necessary to wear protective equipment outdoors for some time, except in the case of crowds. From the first of May it will no longer be mandatory to wear the surgery indoors.

What changes in schools – They go in Dad only the positive. If the infections in the classroom are more than 4the lessons continue in the presence but everyone must wear the mask Ffp2 for 10 days. Read the deepening

How the obligation to vaccinate changes – On the subject of vaccines, however, there is no immediate news. The watershed date is June 15, when the obligation for school staff, military, police officers and public aid, local police will no longer be required. These categories have already been back to work since March 25 (day of entry into force of the decree) with the Basic green pass doing the antigenic swab every two days. The teachers, however, despite being able to go back to school, cannot stay in contact with the pupils, so they cannot enter the classroom and teach. The vaccine requirement will expire on June 15 also for the over 50 and will remain in force until the end of the year only for healthcare personnel And Rsa.