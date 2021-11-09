Covid: WHO alarm, syringes are missing for 2022 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – GENEVA, 09 NOV – The World Health Organization raises the alarm on syringes: in 2022 they could be missing from one to two billion, if their production does not keep pace with the doses of vaccines against Covid.



“We report real concern that we may have a shortage of syringes, which in turn would lead to serious problems, starting with the slowdown in vaccination efforts,” Lisa Hedman, WHO consultant for health care, told reporters. a shortage of syringes “from one to two billion” and inviting countries to increase their production capacity.



More than 7.25 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide, nearly double the number of routine vaccinations given each year, resulting in an increased need for syringes. If this problem is not resolved, there could be an impact on public health “in the next few years”, with the risk of having to reuse syringes and needles, which should be disposable, the official warned. (HANDLE).

