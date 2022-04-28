Covid, WHO: “Continuous mutations, faster new entries in the Omicron family”

Under the ongoing pressure to adapt, the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus continues to mutate, and subvariants and mix variants in the Omicron family flock. More and more transmissible. The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the different lineages descending from the currently dominant variant of concern. And if not so long ago the topic discussed was the greater contagiousness of Omicron 2, now on the basis of the “limited data currently available”, WHO speaks of the “growth advantage” that “seems to exist” for the ‘ later versions than BA.2: in detail for “BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12”.

“The increase in Covid cases that has been observed in some countries – argues the UN agency in its latest update – could be due to the higher intrinsic transmissibility or the superior immune escape capacity of the sub-lineages that are circulating, to the decreasing immunity or a combination of these factors in the context of an evolving genetic landscape “. Currently, however, the available evidence “does not suggest differences in severity or clinical manifestations. In any case, more data is expected” from ongoing studies.

What WHO points out in the variant focus of its latest weekly Covid update is that “since the emergence of Omicron in November 2021, the virus has continued to evolve, giving birth to many descendant and recombinant strains. The genetic diversification of Omicron – the UN agency deepens – indicates a continuous selective pressure on the virus in progress to adapt to its host and its environment. “Each lineage has additional and / or different mutations, which could lead (or not) to amino acid substitutions in relevant genomic sites. “At the moment – the WHO warns – the impacts of any single mutation or constellations of mutations are not well known, and therefore it is important to continue to monitor any associated changes in epidemiology” by Sars- CoV-2.

To date, the domain of the Omicron variant remains unchanged: among the more than 257 thousand sequences loaded on the Gisaid database from samples taken in the last 30 days, 99.7% were Omicron, 47 (less than 0.1%) were Delta and 555 (0 , 2%) are sequences that have not been assigned to a Pango lineage.

The decrease in sequenced samples may be in line with the declining trend that is currently occurring but, as the WHO warns, “it may also reflect changes in the epidemiological surveillance policies of some countries, and in sampling strategies and WHO recommends “instead” maintaining strong surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 during the remainder of the acute phase of the pandemic. “