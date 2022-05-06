Covid, WHO doubles the number of deaths: “Between 2020 and 2021 the deaths were between 13 and 16 million”

The deaths in the world from the coronavirus Sars Cov 2, according to data from the portal Our world in date that collects information from health authorities, are over 6 million and 240 thousand. A huge number compared to almost i 517 million people infected since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. But, as repeatedly hypothesized by epidemiologists and virologists, that number could be much lower than reality. According to the World Health Organization, the disease, unknown until the end of 2019 when it first appeared in China, killed between 13.3 and 16.6 million people between 2020 and 2021.

An estimate that therefore doublesbut with the scenario it worsens almost triples, the number of victims attributed directly to Covid. “New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the entire death toll associated directly or indirectly with the Covid-19 pandemic between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (from 13.3 million to 16.6 million) ”the note of the WHO. Only in the USA – according to data collected by Nbc News – the quota of one million deaths from Covid-19 would have been exceeded, The number – equivalent to the population of San JoseCalifornia, the 10th largest city in the US – was reached with astonishing speed: 27 months after the country confirmed its first case of the virus.

In the meantime, however, the slowdown of the pandemic continues in some areas of the world: in the week between 25 April and 1 May, 3.8 million cases and just over 15 thousand deaths were recorded, with a decrease of 17% and 3% respectively. compared to the previous week. The situation in Africa and the Americas, where there is a strong one, is worrying resumption of infections, up 31% and 13% respectively. “Globally, reported cases and deaths from Covif-19 continue to decline, with weekly deaths reported at their lowest since March 2020. But these trends, while welcome, don’t tell the whole story, ”the WHO director-general said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Driven by subvariants of Omicron, we are seeing an increase in reported cases in the Americas and Africa. It is too early to know whether these new sub-variants can cause more serious disease than other Omicron sub-variants, but early data suggest that vaccination remains protective against severe disease and death. “

Even if there are no warning signs for the moment, the WHO’s attention is mainly focused on three sub-variants: BA.4 and BA.5 prevalent mainly in Africa and BA.2.12.1 in the Americas which “have acquired further mutations that could have an impact on their characteristics”. From this point of view, Tedros said, “testing and sequencing remain absolutely critical. The sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 have been identified because South Africa is still doing the vital genetic sequencing that many other countries have stopped doing ”.