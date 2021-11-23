Covid, WHO: “Europe will exceed 2.2 million deaths by March. Pressure on intensive care”. Already full in Holland and Germany

“We can predict that there will be one high blood pressure or extreme on hospital beds in 25 European countries and high or extreme pressure on intensive care units in 49 of the 53 countries between now and March 2022 ″. This is yet another alarm launched by the WHO on the pandemic situation in the Old Continent: according to the World Health Organization, Europe will exceed the 2.2 million deaths due to Covid by spring next year. To reverse this trend and to be able to “live with the virus” it is necessary to take a “vaccine plus” approach, ie to take the standard vaccines and the booster. Between the causes of the recent increase in the incidence of Covid in Europe, the WHO hypothesizes three: the prevalence of Delta variant, much more contagious; the prevailing indication in some countries that the emergency is behind us and can be postponed precautionary measures and, finally, the presence of segments of the population not yet vaccinated, which reduce protection and leave many people vulnerable.

THE daily deaths are doubled by 2,100 at the end of September to almost 4,200 last week, WHO said. In the 53 countries that make up the European region, have exceeded the threshold of 1.5 million. Based on current trends, the UN agency therefore predicts that the dead will reach over 2.2 million by March. The WHO European office cited growing evidence of the loss of protection from infection and mild disease through vaccines, stating that a “booster dose“Should be given a priority to vulnerable people, including those with weakened immune systems, those over the age of 60 and health professionals. “Today, the situation of Covid in Europe and Central Asia it is very serious. We have a busy winter ahead of us, but we shouldn’t be hopeless, for all of us – governments, health authorities, individuals – can undertake decisive actions to stabilize the pandemic, ”he said Hans Kluge, WHO Europe regional director.

Meanwhile, the health situation continues to worsen in Germany, now in full swing fourth wave from Covid. The Robert Koch Institut noted the highest weekly incidence rate of infections since the beginning of the pandemic: 399.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, does not hide the gravity of the situation, also declaring that “in some regions of Germany the situation is dramatic. We have to transfer patients, the intensive care units are full. Those who have a heart attack or an accident in these regions find it very difficult to receive good care ”. A situation that has alarmed him United States who have issued a warning to their citizens to travel to Germany e Denmark, elevating the alert at level 4, or “do not travel“.

But to illustrate how hospitals are under pressure across Europe is the case of Netherlands, which they started to carry some patients affected by Covid in Germany to free up space in intensive care, already in difficulty. This was reported by the Dutch press agency Nos, giving notice of the first two patients transferred from Rotterdam in Bochum. “By transferring patients we mean create space so that the ICU capabilities remain available both for Covid patients and for regular care “, explained the spokesperson for the national coordination center for patient distribution (Lcps), Monique Jacobs.

In France the services of Matignon Palace, the seat of the French government, have made it known that the prime minister Jean Castex, in solitary confinement for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19, “saw the president Emmanuel Macron for the last time last Wednesday in the Council of Ministers “. Upon returning from an official visit to Belgium, the minister was subjected to swab after learning of the positivity of his 11-year-old daughter, with the test he was positive. His Belgian counterpart and 4 ministers with whom he had meetings today during his visit to Belgium are in solitary confinement. Castex was accompanied on his visit by the Minister of Defense, Florence Parly, and from those of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, by the Undersecretary for European Affairs, Clément Beaune. Darmanin, the Minister of Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, and Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, they tested negative for the coronavirus test they underwent after the prime minister’s positivity emerged. Beaune is also negative. Meanwhile, the Belgian premier is in solitary confinement awaiting the test, Alexander de Croo, who had met with Castex, and four ministers of his government. Government services have made it known that he has not had contact with the president, Emmanuel Macron, after the Council of Ministers last Wednesday, while his entourage specified that the premier suffers only from “mild symptoms” such as “a slight cough” .