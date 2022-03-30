Covid, WHO: infections are falling. Italy third in Europe for cases and deaths

The new infections from Covid-19 reported globally are returning. If “between the end of January and the beginning of March there was a decreasing trend, followed by 2 consecutive weeks of increase” of the positives recorded, “in the week from 21 to 27 March the number of cases decreased again, with a decrease of 14% compared to the previous week “. In the same period, “the number of deaths” instead “increased by 43%”, after the reduction in recent weeks, “probably driven by changes in the definition of Covid-19 deaths in some countries of the Americas region (Chile and the USA) and by retrospective adjustments in India and the Southeast Asia region”. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report of the World Health Organization, which however highlights how, on the reliability of the data relating to infections, weigh the drop in the total tests performed.

From 21 to 27 March, over 10 million infections and over 45 thousand deaths were reported in the 6 WHO regions, bringing the overall toll since the beginning of the pandemic to over 479 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths. In the week considered, all WHO regions reported a reduction in infections and 4 regions also reported a decrease in deaths. Looking to Europe, Italy is among the top 3 countries for the number of new positives and new deaths.

The highest number of new weekly cases was reported by the Republic of Korea (2,442,195, -13%), Germany (1,576,261, + 2%), Vietnam (1,127,716 new cases, -40%), France (845.119, + 45%) e Italy (503.932, + 6%), which globally it is therefore among the top 5 countries in the world for the highest number of infections reported from 21 to 27 March. With regard to deaths, the highest figure was recorded by Chile (11,858, + 1,710%), followed by the United States (5,367, + 83%), India (4,525, + 619%), the Russian Federation (2,859, -22%) ) and the Republic of Korea (2,471, + 22%).

Focusing on Europe, the region reported over 5.2 million new cases in the period under review (-4%). Six countries reported increases of 20% or more, with the highest increases observed in Israel (+ 86%), Hungary (+ 57%) and Malta (+ 50%). The highest number of new infections was reported by Germany (1,576,261, 1,895.3 / 100 thousand, + 2%), France (845,119, 1299.4 / 100 thousand, + 45%) and Italy (503,932, 844.9 / 100 thousand, + 6%). In the region, deaths continue to drop, to over 11 thousand reported in the last week (-17%). The highest number of new deaths was recorded by the Russian Federation (2,859, 2.0 / 100 thousand, -22%), Germany (1,521, 1.8 / 100 thousand, + 13%) and Italy (1,008, 1.7 / 100 thousand. , + 11%).