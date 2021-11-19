Covid, WHO: infections are growing, Europe black jersey. German anesthetists: “Let’s go towards catastrophe”

Continues to increase the number of new Covid infections in the world. Over 3.3 million were reported globally during the week of November 8-14, up 6% from the previous week. L‘Europe which for days has been’ observed special ‘, as it has led the rise in recorded infections, it continues to show rising numbers as well has the highest weekly incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (230), followed by the Region of the Americas (74.2 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants). The figure for Covid deaths is similar to the previous week: just under 50 thousand new deaths have been reported worldwide. This is the picture that emerges from the weekly update of the World Health Organization.

Not just the European region, but also those of the Americas, and of the western Pacific reported increases in new weekly cases, while other regions of the world recorded stable or declining trends. In detail, Europe recorded over 2.1 million cases per week, an increase of 8% compared to the previous 7 days; 28,304 deaths in the period considered (8-14 November), up by 5%. Overall, the area has almost 81 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 1.4 million deaths. The Old Continent this week weighs even more than all on the overall toll of infections and victims (64% of weekly cases and 57% of reported deaths are in the European region).

Worldwide, from the beginning of the pandemic to the last monitored week over 252 million Covid cases have been confirmed and over 5 million deaths. The largest number of new cases have been reported in the past 7 days by United States (550,684 new cases, + 8%), followed by Russia (275,579 new cases, stable data), Germany (254,436 new cases, + 50%), UK (252,905 new cases, stable), e Turkey (180,167 new cases, -9%).

In Europe the most critical situation is in Germany. With Chancellor Merkel who called it “Dramatic” reiterating its call to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In the country, hit by the fourth wave, there was a new peak of cases: according to data from the Robert Koch Institut, in the last 24 hours there were 52,826 new infections and 294 deaths, while the weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants was rose to 319.5 cases against 312.4 yesterday. “It is not too late to opt for a first dose of the vaccine – Merkel said at a congress of German mayors – Anyone who gets vaccinated protects himself and others. And if enough people get vaccinated, that’s the way out of the pandemic. “The Chancellor added that a” national effort “is needed on the third dose.

“The German health system is heading for a catastrophe“: the German federal association of anesthesiologists, the Bda, together with the German society of anesthesiology and intensive medicine wrote in black and white in an open letter to the Laender health ministers and to the federal health minister Jens Spahn. calls for effective containment measures and application of the 2G rule (access allowed only to vaccinated and recovered people) for all areas of public life in Germany.