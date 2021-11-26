Covid, WHO names the new South African variant Omicron: “No longer of interest but worrying. Increased risk of reinfection”

The new variant of Covid identified in Africa, B.1.1.529, has been called Omicron by the World Health Organization. The organism Un classified it as “worrying”. The new mutation, which has alerted Europe and beyond, has been identified in South Africa and has 32 mutations of the Spike protein that could theoretically increase its transmissibility and the ability to evade antibodies: called B.1.1.529 was monitored and until yesterday was classified among the variants to be monitored.

It will take a couple of weeks to understand if and to what extent the new variant of Sars Cov 2 is able to escape the antibodies generated by the anti Covid vaccines, as well as the defenses due to the activation of the T cells of the immune system, he said. the virologist, from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, whose statements are reported by the journal Nature on her website. At the moment it is not even clear whether this variant is more transmissible than the Delta. The news available so far concerns some cases of reinfections and of cases in vaccinated individuals, he said again recalling that the vaccines used in South Africa are those of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNtech or Oxford-AstraZeneca. However “at this stage it is too early to say anything”.

The reason why it is not possible to know whether variant B.1.1.529 is more transmissible than the Delta, Moore said, is because “the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is quite low.” The situation is uncertain even for an infectious disease specialist Richard Lessells, of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban: “There are many things we don’t understand about this variant,” he said at a press conference organized by the South African health department and reported by the Nature website. “The mutation profile is worrying, but now we have to work to understand the characteristics of this variant in relation to the progress of the pandemic”. The first information on variant B.1.1.529 came thanks to genetic sequences obtained in Botswana.

“Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection.” The mutant has a large number of mutations, experts explain, “some of which are troubling.” “The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces of South Africa“. WHO experts point out that current molecular test-based diagnostics “continue to detect” the Omicron variant. Several laboratories have indicated that with a widely used PCR test one of the three target genes is not detected and this test can then be used as a ‘marker’ to identify this variant, awaiting confirmation of sequencing. Using this approach this variant was detected at higher rates than previous peaks of infection, suggesting that Omicron may have a growth advantage, in addition to the aforementioned higher risk of reinfection than other variants of concern. “Numerous studies are underway”, finally informs WHO, and the Tag-Ve group of experts following the evolution of the virus “will continue to evaluate this variant. WHO will communicate new findings to member states and the public if necessary ”.