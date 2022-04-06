Covid, WHO: “Omicron 2 responsible for 90% of Covid infections in the world”

The variant Omicron BA.2 by Sars Cov 2 has definitely supplanted Omicron and is now responsible for more 90% of Covid infections in the world. This was reported by the latest WHO bulletin which dedicates a section to variants. In particular Omicron BA.2, in the last week of March is in 93.6% of the samples deposited on Gisaid, the open database of the genetic sequences of the virus; 4.8 are BA.1.1 while Omicron 1, detected for the first time in South Africa last November, now counts just 0.94% of the samples. For Xeearly estimates suggest that it has a 10% advantage in transmissibility over BA.2, but “the discovery requires further confirmation”.

According to the data of the report of the World Health Organization, on a global scale, BA.2 began to take hold already in the first weeks of the year to surpass BA.1 already in the second half of February. Today it is everywhere, over 90%, except in the Americas, where it is still 65.79%. As for the characteristics of BA.2, the report recalls that according to the latest research, an infection with BA.1 confers close to 95% protection against BA.2 and, in cases of reinfection, symptoms are mild. On the other hand, there is no loss of efficacy for the treatments compared to Omicron 1 or for diagnostic tests, both molecular and rapid ones.

The situation of the new variants resulting from recombination such as Xe, of which about 29 March had been deposited, remains under study. 600 sequences. Regardless of Xe, the report warns that “the rate of evolution and the risk of new variants emerging, including recombinant ones, is still very high.” For this reason, the decrease in the sequences deposited on Gisaid is of some concern: they were more than 284 thousand in the first week of the year to drop to just over 65 thousand in the last weeks of February. “Although the decrease in sequences is consistent with the general trend in new cases observed globally, it may also reflect changes in epidemiological surveillance policies in some countries.”