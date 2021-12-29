Covid: WHO, Omicron-related risks remain ‘very high’ – World

The risk represented in the world by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 remains “very high”, the World Health Organization announced today. (WHO). “The global risk linked to the new worrying variant remains very high”, warns the WHO in its weekly epidemiological bulletin. “Reliable evidence shows that Omicron has a growth advantage over the Delta variant, with a capacity to double in two or three days,” adds the organization noting that “there is a rapid increase in the incidence of cases in a number of villages”.

Over 935,000 cases of Covid have been recorded on average every day in the last week worldwideand, that is to say the highest level ever reached since the beginning of the pandemic: this is what is shown by the accounts of the AFP news agency. The data refer to the week from 22 to 28 December and are based on the reports communicated daily by the health authorities of each country.

UNITED KINGDOM – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “up to 90%” of people currently admitted to the ICU for Covid in British hospitals have not received the third dose of the vaccine and has therefore once again urged citizens to undergo the ‘booster’ . Speaking to reporters, the prime minister added that there are 2.4 million people who have undergone two doses but have not made the recall, despite being eligible, and that this category is the most exposed to hospitalization.