Covid, WHO: Omicron variant spreads at speeds never seen before

“The Omicron variant is now in most countries and is spreading at a rate that it has never seen before.” This is the picture of the world health situation described by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a usual briefing on the coronavirus. “I want to be very clear: vaccines alone will not get anyone out of the pandemic. It’s not about vaccines instead of masks, vaccines instead of distancing. We have to do everything together ”, he explained again.

WHO: “Dangerous to dismiss the Omicron variant as mild”

The WHO director general himself, then, wanted to issue a warning. “We are concerned that countries and populations are dismissing the Omicron variant as bland. We have learned in the past that underestimating this virus is at our own risk, ”Ghebreyesus reported at the meeting. “Even if Omicron causes a less severe form of the disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm health systems that are not ready,” reiterated the head of the UN agency.

The Omicron variant in Europe

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus “can spread faster than the Delta one and is likely to become dominant in Europe”. He reported it, through Twitter, the head of the WHO European office, Hans Kluge. The cases linked to this specific virus mutation recorded in the last 24 hours in Europe were 441, for a total of 2,127 since the appearance of the new variant. This was revealed by the data of the daily update of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). The released report indicates 17 cases in Austria, 73 in Belgium, 3 in Croatia, 3 in Cyprus, 9 in the Czech Republic, 268 in Denmark, 26 in Estonia, 20 in Finland, 130 in France, 101 in Germany, 5 in Greece, 2 in Hungary, 20 in Ireland, 27 in Italy, 5 in Latvia, 1 in Liechtenstein, 1 in Luxembourg, 62 in the Netherlands, 1,176 in Norway, 49 in Portugal, 8 in Romania, 3 in Slovakia, 49 in Spain and 51 in Sweden.