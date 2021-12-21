Covid, WHO: only 10 countries in the world remained without infection

The answer is very simple: the merit depends on their geographical position and low population density.

Here is where Covid has not arrived – The list starts from Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru And Niue. These four have all been island states in the Pacific. The list continues with the Pitcairn Islands andIsland of Sant’Elena, both British Overseas Territories. Following the New Zealand territory of Tokelau, the Tuvalu archipelago and the Turkmenistan.

The list closes with the North Korea, but with many doubts on the reliability of the data provided by Pyongyang. In fact, the country of Kim Jong-Un does not shine with transparency and many think that it is unlikely that, also given the porosity of the border between China and North Korea, there has not been a single case since December 2020.

The current situation – As for the rest of the world, WHO data reveal that at the top of the sad ranking of infections and deaths there are the United States, with more than 50 million confirmed cases and over 800 thousand dead. Omicron has become the dominant variant of Covid and according to i Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it now represents about 73% of new infections. To follow for the number of cases, there are theIndia with more than 34 million infected people and the Brazil with its 22 million.