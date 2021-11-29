Covid: WHO, possible serious consequences from Omicron – World variant

The whole world fears the advance of the Omicron variant, which in a few days from its discovery in South Africa has already crossed the borders of several continents, from Europe to Australia.

“It is a race against time” to understand more and adopt the right countermeasures, underlines the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen while London, the current president of the G7, has called for today an “emergency meeting” of the Group health ministers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could have “serious consequences,” reports Sky News. “The likelihood of a potential further spread of Omicron globally is high“says the World Health Organization in a technical document on the new variant. “To date, there have been no reported deaths related to the Omicron variant” of the coronavirus.

“We called it worrying because all the teams around the world get the most information on this variant,” he told France Info. Sylvie Briand, director of the department of epidemic risk management at WHO, explaining the meaning of the statement from the World Health Organization which classified the Omicron variant as “worrying”. “It is important to have more information on this variant,” added Briand.

“The spirit of collective action is the only truly robust response to fight this pandemic and to fight future pandemics. Only collective, effective and immediate responses can work against viruses,” said the president of the European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen speaking to the World Health Organization. “We cannot remain with our hands – he added -, in front of us we have urgent tasks and just as we are talking the international community is facing a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron”. Von der Leyen then promised that the EU and the member states “will do whatever is necessary to overcome the pandemic”, calling for “better preparation for future pandemics”. The president of the European Commission then “welcomed the start of negotiations for a global agreement on prevention, preparedness and response” to Covid-19 and to also support a “new financial intermediary fund for global health security” .

The specter of yet another acceleration of the pandemic is bringing back restrictions and armored borders that it was hoped had been archived after the annus horribilis of 2020 even if the variant, according to the president of South African doctors, although very contagious seems to present mild symptoms, especially on vaccinated people.

Omicron variant risks causing surge in coronavirus cases in South Africa that could triple daily infections. “I expect we will pass over 10,000 cases per day by the end of the week,” Salim Abdool Karim, a well-known South African epidemiologist, said at an online news conference from the health ministry.

However, the countries that choose to arm themselves are multiplying. The last, in chronological order, is the Japan which will close its borders to all foreign visitors. The Japanese government announced this today, just three weeks after loosening some restrictions to allow foreign business travelers, students and interns to enter the country.

in the meantime Australia has decided not to reopen international borders to skilled workers and students, as planned from 1 December, due to fears over the Omicron variant. This is “a necessary and temporary decision,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.