Covid, WHO: “Tsunami of cases, governments act now”. The USA to travelers: don’t go to Italy

«I think we are facing a tsunami of contagions in the world, both for the Delta variant and for the Omicron. I repeat to governments: do not wait to act. And I’m not referring to confinements. Before you begin to see an increase in hospitalizations, please wear masks, facilitate teleworking, limit contact with other people, avoid meetings, invest in ventilation, increase surveillance of virus genomes, and prepare your hospitals. Now is the time to act against the delta variant too, because it is wreaking havoc ». This is said by Maria van Kerkhove, technical manager for the pandemic from Covid-19 of the WHO, in an interview with El Pais. “Even in Europe, which has high levels of vaccination – he added -, there are still large pockets of vulnerable people who have not been vaccinated or have not received a full course. And in the rest of the world there is a huge amount of them. And that’s the big deal, whatever the variant. The Micron is expected to escape the immune response to some extent, but that doesn’t mean vaccines will be useless. It just means they may not protect as much as we have seen against the delta. So please get vaccinated. ‘

The US advises against traveling to Italy

The Centers for Disease and Prevention USA has added three countries, Italy, Greenland and Mauritius, to the list of those at highest risk for travel. In its update, the CDC has moved them from level 3 to level 4, “Covid-19 very high”, a category in which countries are generally placed in which in the last 28 days more than 500 cases have been registered for every 100,000 residents.

Last week, the CDC also listed France, along with six other destinations. In all, there are over 80 countries classified as level 4 as of 13 December.

Other places considered to be at “very high” risk for travel include Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Jordan, Seychelles, Turkey.

In the US 50 million cases

Meanwhile, the total number of known coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 50 million, according to data from the New York Times. “That’s more than the combined populations of Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio. More than the entire population of Spain. Almost 18 times the number of dollars an American graduate can expect to earn in a lifetime – the NYT points out – And it is almost certainly a substantial underestimation of cases, since many infected people have no symptoms or mistake them for those of a ‘ another disease, and not all of them are tested ».

Fear of Omicron

Fear of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads from the UK, which records the first death caused by the mutation, to the rest of the world. “There is at least one dead,” announced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who found himself once again at the center of the war against Covid. That “at least” (at least) can only worry as the news arrives that in British hospitals there are 10 hospitalized for the infection from the variant. But the death toll and the number of hospitalized people are destined to worsen day by day, “dramatically”, as Health Minister Sajid Javid recalled in the evening. Omicron was found in 20% of cases in England and 44% in London. “By tomorrow it will be the majority of cases and it is increasing more and more,” is the prediction made by Johnson.

Whether it’s a matter of hours or days at most, it matters little, so we must prepare for the worst and NHS England (the English health service) has announced that it will return to its highest level of preparedness for emergencies, called Level Four National Incident, the one in force in the dark times of the pandemic