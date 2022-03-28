Covid will be there forever, normality must be prepared. that’s how

It is possible, if not probable, that Sars-Cov-2 – the pathogen responsible for the Covid pandemic – could change further and create new variants. The most likely scenario is that the most vulnerable people are subjected to an annual booster to protect themselves from new virus strains similar to Omicron, Stéphane Bancel confirmed in an interview aired on Bloomberg TV.

What is certain is that Covid has not disappeared and will not disappear, and that ‘normality’ must be carefully prepared in order to have all the tools to return to life as always. He talked about it toAdnkronos Health the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Salento. “Switching from the covid emergency management in Italy to the ordinary management of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic is more than right. I have been supporting this for some time. But the ordinary must be prepared. Extraordinary management, with dedicated Covid departments in hospitals, is not sustainable in the long term. But the virus will be there forever. At the moment, however, I don’t see much organizational commitment to switch to this ordinary management “.

Covid departments

Lopalco gives “an example for everyone: many cases of hospitalizations attributed to Covid, at this moment, concern patients who go to hospital for other reasons and are positive for the virus. This is because there is still an intense viral circulation and the probability that there is a carrier of the virus, even among those with a different pathology, is very high. Currently these people are being relocated to Covid departments, regardless of their disease, even if they do not need a pulmonologist or an infectious disease specialist. This aspect has been underestimated until now ”.

“Yet – continues Lopalco – in this situation there are and will be many vaccinated people who do not have problems with the virus. The management of these patients, once the emergency is over, will be done in the ordinary departments, not in Covid ones. For this, it is necessary to prepare the staff and have, in the ordinary wards, isolation rooms as is done for other pathogens, tuberculosis or other “.

Ordinary management or not

For Lopalco, therefore, ordinary management is in contradiction with continuing to keep Covid departments open, “with all that means: dedicated staff, specific organization. In practice, if we continue with this organization, we will still have a non-ordinary management without even the support of the emergency law, with all that this means from an administrative point of view, for example for extraordinary payments and budget overruns “.

