Covid, will it really be inevitable to get infected?

THE cases date back, the restrictions – even the last ones – should instead begin to ease further after the end of the state of emergency on March 31st in a gradual path. The epidemiological curve, despite having returned to rise in recent weeks, does not therefore seem to alarm the Draghi government, which wants to formalize the calendar towards the abandonment of all restrictions.

An article from the San Francisco Chronicle reports a similar situation in the US context. And the basic question that arises it is the same also in Italy. With the farewell to the latest containment and mitigation measures, what and how many are the chances – for those who have never had the infection, at least not knowingly – of getting infected? In the United States, for example, the estimate of Centers for disease control and prevention is that 43% of the population has had the infection (in some cases even twice), which leaves 60% vulnerable to Sars-CoV-2 and more recent (and contagious) variants such as BA.2 . In Italy they are 13.3 million official infections out of a population of 59.5 million people. But we do know that the real numbers – among those who have had the infection unknowingly and those who remained off the official radar because they did not swab in the pharmacy or through the health service and therefore are not counted by the ISS statistics – they are much higher. But it still remains with us a large majority of people who have not encountered the virus. Will they end up getting infected?

“During the Omicron surge, experts and public health officials warned that the highly contagious variant would infect many people, but now they no longer think that ending up getting the virus is inevitable, at least in the foreseeable future”. SF Chronicle. But, they say, it will require a good balance and a lot of attention as we transition into the so-called endemic phase of Covid-19.

“From my point of view, no, it’s not inevitable “ in the next year or two, he explained Bob Wachter, the dean of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco. In his opinion, when case rates are low, as they are currently in the Bay Area, it is unlikely that around 60% of the population that has not had Covid will become infected “since they will not be very exposed”. In addition, those who are vaccinated with three doses “remain relatively protected even if they are exposed to the virus.” In reality with respect to the contagion booster vaccination protects more or less than half: hinders circulation but, in fact, does not protect completely. This is testified by the many cases of infection even in vaccinated people, however protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

“Will we all take it? Yes, biologically, it could happenThe colleague added instead Peter Chin-Hong, specialist in infectious diseases at the same university. “Are we in the moment to embrace that philosophy? No, because the virus is still causing a lot of suffering. Almost 2 thousand deaths a day are not a walk in the park ». But even Chin-Hong and other experts agree that, with a little care, it’s still possible to avoid the virus by enjoying life and not limiting yourself too much. But unleashing their own common sense: if in a phase the cases are on the rise, explains the expert, it is better, for example, to avoid meetings and events in crowded places or with people whose vaccination status we do not know. In short, there is a need for a “careful balance between anxiety and the desire to return to what we have lost in recent years, and that balance is difficult to achieve,” he added.