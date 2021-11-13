Covid will never go away – Time





“The no-vax propaganda lurks in the many unspoken”. David Parenzo, presenter of In Onda on La 7 in the company of Concita De Gregorio, thus introduces the interview with the virologist Ilaria Capua, from whom he asks for an account of the many statements of those who have not been vaccinated and accuses the scientists of not having foreseen the third dose of vaccine and the fourth wave of the pandemic: “The science institution moves – says the director of the One Health Center of Excellence at the University of Florida – by trial and error. We know many things, but we also do not know many things. It is also necessary to know how to communicate that we do not know certain things. But it must also be said that some things the no-vax say are not true. There are certain things that are unacceptable. There is a margin of uncertainty for science, but it cannot be taken as a joke into which everything is drawn into. This is why I didn’t want to answer the question before ”.





“It is not true – the virologist goes on in her speech – that it was not said that successive waves would not come. We knew that the virus would endemic, which leads precisely to these waves that chase each other with winter. On the third dose we couldn’t tell you, how could we tell you? Vaccines are sometimes used in one dose, in two doses, in three doses and sometimes in one dose per year depending on the pathogen. We as the scientific community have developed a series of vaccines whose duration we could not know, we learned it by living. We have seen that – continues Capua – immunity begins to lapse after a certain number of months and it was to be expected, so you have to give it a hand to withdraw it a bit ‘up now that winter begins. In the face of the many people who said that this virus will go away I am forced to repeat to myself that this virus will not go away, we must learn to live with it, we must enter a new mind map in which we know the opponent much more than before, we have the tools of prevention and we must look ahead “.





La Capua closes the answer with a very heartfelt appeal: “If we remain stuck in the same problems we cannot look up and we cannot seize the opportunities that are offered to us”.