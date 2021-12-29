Covid, with Omicron record cases everywhere, from France to the United Kingdom and the USA. Denmark has the highest infection rate in the world

Denmark becomes the country with the highest rate of Covid infection in the world, with 1,612 cases per 100,000 people. The country of 5.8 million inhabitants – reports the Guardian – on Monday recorded a new record of infections, exceeding for the first time 15,000 cases in 24 hours, exactly 16,164, compared to 130,686 swabs, with a positivity rate of 12 , 4%. As of last week, the Omicron variant has become dominant in Denmark.

Cases boom in France: almost 180,000 in 24 hours

France has recorded the all-time record of new cases of Covid-19: 179,807 in the last 24 hours, according to the official bulletin. This is the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was last Saturday, with 104,611 new infections.

France, do-it-yourself tests on sale in supermarkets until January 31st

Supermarkets in France will be able to sell DIY tests for coronavirus until January 31. Ѐ as established by a decree published today in the Official Journal. Until now, the sale of these products was carried out only by pharmacies, but for months the large retailers have been requesting the necessary authorization to be able to sell the do-it-yourself tests. «We will offer them at cost price in our stores in the next few days. Here is a service our customers expect, such as masks and gels, ”reacted on Twitter Dominique Schelcher, president of the Super U merchant cooperative.

Belgium, Council of State suspends closure of cinemas and theaters

The Council of State of Belgium suspended the closure of cinemas and theaters decided by the federal government on December 22 in the latest package of anti-Covid restrictions. The decision to suspend cultural events across the country in recent days has sparked widespread protests and brought thousands of people to the streets. The decision of the Council of State is immediately enforceable and comes after the urgent appeal presented by producer Mathieu Pinte regarding the suspension of a show at the Auderghem cultural center. According to the Council of State, the royal decree with which the government stopped cultural events does not adequately motivate why attending cultural performances is “particularly dangerous for people’s life and health”.

In England there is a record of infections: over 117 thousand

In England, the record of daily infections has been recorded since the beginning of the Covid pandemic: 117,093 infections, exceeding the previous record of 113,628 cases on Christmas Day. In the United Kingdom there were 129,471 cases, with 18 deaths, but the data are incomplete due to the holiday period, as highlighted by the British authorities. As for Wales, the 12,378 cases considered in today’s national count also include infections on Christmas and Boxing Day. While for Scotland and Northern Ireland there are no definitive data.

In the US, over 500 thousand in one day: this is a new record

The United States recorded over half a million new cases of Covid-19 in one day, one of the worst figures of any single day in the entire pandemic. The US press writes it, citing data from Johns Hopkins University. The tally of over 500,000 new cases exceeds the previous national record of 303,000. The apparent peak is probably affected by some cases generated during the Christmas holidays, but also reflects the greater spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus

Usa, Biden revokes the travel ban from eight African countries

White House head Joe Biden issued a presidential decree to lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries, including South Africa. The restrictions were introduced last month to halt the advance of the Omicron variant. “Travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect public health” and will end starting Friday, Biden said. The White House decision had been anticipated in recent days. The travel restrictions had been criticized by the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres.

Record of infections in the last 21 months in China

The National Health Commission of China announced yesterday the detection of 209 new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus positives, 182 of them due to local contagion in Shaanxi (center, 180), Zhejiang (east, 1) and Yunnan ( south, 1). This is the highest figure in 21 months. Most of the positives in Shaanxi province are in the capital Xian, which has been confined since last week. For the fourth day in a row, symptomatic cases in the city are on the rise.