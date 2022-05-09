Covid without symptoms and genetic factors: the Italian research

Covid without symptoms, an Italian research clarifies. Rare mutations



which weaken the genes involved in the activation processes of the immune system predispose to asymptomatic forms of Covid-19. Italian scientists of advanced Ceinge-Biotechnology have shown this in a study published ‘Genetics in Medicine’, official journal of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (Acmg). The group headed by Mario Capasso and Achille Iolascon, professors of medical genetics at the University of Naples Federico II and Ceinge researchers, analyzed DNA samples from about 800 people who had been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus without developing symptoms serious, even with risk factors such as old age.

“They were all the genes so far known were analyzed using the latest generation sequencers and thus obtaining an enormous amount of genetic data – reports Capasso – Advanced bioinformatics analysis strategies, developed thanks to the contribution of the young researcher Giuseppe D’Alterio and the team of bioinformatics experts of Ceinge, then allowed to identify rare pathogenetic mutations that were significantly more frequent in infected and asymptomatic subjects and not in a large series of about 57,000 healthy subjects “. In particular 3 genes – Masp1, Colec10 and Colec11 – all belonging to the lectin family of proteins and known to have a defense role against infections, they were affected by genetic mutations that attenuated their function.

The study made use of the collaboration with Pellegrino Cerino of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Southern Italy, and Massimo Zollo, coordinator of the Covid Task Force of Ceinge, professor of genetics at Federico II.

“Today – underlines Capasso – is amply demonstrated that the excessive immune response to Sars-CoV-2 and the subsequent hyperactivation of pro-inflammatory and pro-coagulation processes are the root cause of damage to organs such as lungs, heart, kidney etc.. Our research shows that mutations in the human genome that attenuate this excessive immune reaction can predispose to an infection without severe symptoms. “

A discovery that, according to the authors, could affect future diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. “We made it all the genetic data obtained are available in an online database, which other scholars can freely consult to develop new research – highlights Iolascon – We can use these mutations to identify individuals who are predisposed to develop less severe or asymptomatic forms of Covid-19 disease. Furthermore, the serum levels of the three identified genes could be used as prognostic markers of severe disease. Finally, today we know more about the biological basis of this disease and therefore we have something to work on to develop new pharmacological treatments “.