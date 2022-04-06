Covid workforce: extension of use of contract N19. The notice on SIDI

On SIDI the notice of the extension of the Covid teaching staff and ATA staff contracts: “The use of contract N19 has been extended with flag ‘Application of additional staff Covid art. 58, paragraph 4-ter of Legislative Decree 73/2021 ‘for the communication of the appointments connected to the epidemiological emergency Covid “.

“It will therefore be possible – continues the notice – to manage these contracts at SIDI, according to the times and methods indicated in note no. 373 of 03/24/2022. The instructions for using the functions are unchanged, therefore reference can be made to those previously given in the SIDI notice of 12/10/2021. In particular, it should be noted that, in the event of incorrect affixing of the flag, the contract will have to be canceled “.

The note dated 24/03

The note highlights:

as regards all educational institutions except for the kindergarten, the extension of the contracts must be signed until the end of the lessons of the reference region, and in any case within the limit of the allocated resources

except for the kindergarten, the extension of the contracts must be signed of the reference region, and in any case within the limit of the allocated resources For the preschools, whose end of the lessons is scheduled for June 30th, contracts can be extended until that date, only contracts relating to teaching staffand in any case within the limit of the allocated resources.

Breakdown of the 170 million to USRs:

The distribution was carried out on the basis of the contracts actually stipulated up to March 2022 by the educational institutions, of the expenditure calculated by NoiPA on the same date and of the residual resources with respect to the allocation provided for by article 1, paragraph 326, of Law 234/2021. .

Note