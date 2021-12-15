Covid: Wp, Amazon has funded no-vax groups in the United States – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 15 DEC – During the pandemic, Amazon contributed thousands of dollars to finance the disinformation activities of various American no-vax groups through its charity program. This was revealed by the Washington Post after analyzing the e-commerce giant’s tax documents.



In essence, through AmazonSmile, which donates 0.005 of each purchase made to an organization chosen by the customer, over 40,000 dollars were donated to groups that misinformed about the vaccination campaign. This is a small figure compared to the over 60 million dollars donated every year by Amazon to NGOs of all kinds and yet capable of creating “great damage to the ability of these entities to spread fake news through social networks”, emphasizes Imran Ahmed. CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organization that fights vaccine misinformation.



Amazon spokesperson Stacey Keller responded to the Washington Post with a note pointing out that while the company encourages its employees to get vaccinated, it will continue to fund no-vax organizations. (HANDLE).

