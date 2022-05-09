Covid XE variant: What are the 13 symptoms of the super contagious strain and the incubation time?

yesf though coronavirus infections have decreased considerably in recent months, the appearance of the Covid XE subvariant has drawn attention to the development of its spread. Since more recent weeks, multiple cases related to this strain have been detected, which would be more contagious than the previous ones.

The cases found in Europe, mainly in the United Kingdom, have caused some people to fear a new wave. In addition to the fact that many have wondered about the symptoms that could occur.

What is the Covid XE variant and why is it considered the super contagious strain?

It is important to note that the Covid XE subvariant is the result of the combination of two types of the omicron variant, the BA1 and the silent or BA2. This has caused it to be up to 10 percent more contagious than the previous ones.

Is the COVID XE variant more dangerous or not?

Although mortality related to the coronavirus has decreased, thanks to the immunity caused by vaccination, It has been recommended that people should receive at least one dose so that Covid XE infections are not serious. For those who have not been inoculated, the disease can be more dangerous.

What are the 13 symptoms associated with the Covid XE variant?

As for the symptoms of the subvariant, these are very similar to those of omicron and So far, 13 discomforts have been associated:

Sore throat muscle discomfort sneezing low back pain Night sweats Nausea Fever copious mucus Cough Fatigue Headache conjunctivitis Hair loss

What is the incubation time of this Omicron XE subvariant?

It has been stipulated that an average incubation time for the XE subvariant may be five to seven days. This is an increment of 48 hours relative to omicron.

What measures must be maintained against the coronavirus?

It is recommended to follow the measures stipulated by the health authorities, some have maintained the use of face masks in closed spaces. On the other hand, it is requested to maintain thorough hand washing and get vaccinated as soon as possible as part of the main measures.

Where yes and where is the face mask not mandatory in Mexico?

These are the states in Mexico where the use of face masks in open spaces is not mandatory:

Aguascalientes San Luis Potosi Queretaro Mexico City sound chihuahua Sinaloa Coahuila Nayarit Tamaulipas Campeche Quintana Roo Michoacan Baja California Sur

These states maintain the mandatory use of face masks:

Durango Zacatecas Colima Gentleman Veracruz Jalisco Tlaxcala Puebla Morelos Mexico Warrior oaxaca Tabasco Chiapas Yucatan

On the other hand, there are three states where it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask, this involves closed and open spaces:

Lower California Guanajuato New Lion

