Covid XE variant: What are the two symptoms other than Omicron?

The variants of Covi-19 continue to appear over time and after Easter the so-called XE arrived, that he has hit in recent days and where he presents two new symptoms that we are going to tell you about in BRAND Sure, which can be of the utmost importance to detect if you have been infected.

What is the Covid XE variant and what are its symptoms?

The XE variant is a combination of Omicron and is present in less than 2 percent of patients with this virus. María del Mar Tomás Carmona, microbiologist at Hospital A Coruña, Researcher at the Biomedical Research Institute (Inibic) and spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc), points out that the main symptoms of the XE variant are fever, cough, runny nose, tiredness, and headache.

Is the XE variant more contagious and dangerous than Omicron?

Since its arrival, the World Health Organization (WHO) began to investigate and indicated that it is 10 percent more contagious than Omicron.

What is the COVID XE variant incubation time?

“Preliminary studies would indicate that the XE variant could be more transmissible, but it does not cause more serious clinical symptoms, so we should not be scared,” commented María del Mar Tomás Carmona.

PHOTO: Reuters