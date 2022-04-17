Covid XE variant: What medications should you not take if you have any symptoms of Omicron?

ANDin the last days, New York has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases by the presence of two subvariants of Omicron. One of them is the Covid XE variant and at MARCA Claro we tell you which medications you should avoid if you present any symptoms of Omicron.

What medications should not be taken if you have the new Covid XE variant? Experts recommend this

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the intake of the following antibiotics should be avoided: levofloxacin, azithromycin, ceftriaxone, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine.

As for the antivirals that should not be taken, they are: rimantadine, oseltamivir, amantadine, acyclovir. Anticoagulants: Aspirin, enoxaparin and heparin.

What side effects can there be from taking medicines outside of the treatment for Covid?

Complications could be caused in the patient if he ingests medications outside of the treatment against Covid-19.

How many days should I isolate if I have any symptoms of the new variant?

According to Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, the isolation time was reduced from 14 to seven days, since the majority of the population has the complete vaccination schedule.

What are the most recommended measures to avoid contagion of Ómicron XE?

Have the complete vaccination schedule.

Use of mask.

Keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

Avoid crowds and spaces with poor ventilation.

Get tested to prevent spread.

Wash hands frequently.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect surfaces.

Monitor all symptoms.

