Covid Xj variant in Romagna: seven cases – Chronicle

Forlì, 4 May 2022 – The Covid variants in circulation in our country and in Emilia Romagna: and they always are more contagious. After sequenced, on April 13, the Xf variant of the virusin the last two weeks in the Pievesestina Analysis Laboratory of Ausl Romagnadirected by Professor Vittorio Sambri other viruses belonging to the XJ variant of Sars Cov-2.

The variant was identified in patients hospitalized in Romagna: it’s about 7 people from which the same variant XJ has been identified, a virus that arises from merger of the so-called variants Omicron 1 and Omicron 2.

Should we worry? No, according to Sambri’s laboratory, which points out: “XJ does not have more severe pathological characters of Omicron “and fortunately” is sensitive to vaccination induced protection anti Sars Cov-2 “. All 7 people are fine, have mild symptoms and 5 of them have already been discharged.

The Covid family of variants

In short, the family of the virus responsible for the Covid pandemic is expanding. After the appearance of Xethe variant has arrived Xj to steal the show: neither are they new variants of the virus, but recombinant. That is, they are the result of the recombination of the two most common sub-variants of the Omicron: BA.1 and BA.2.

So far, other recombinants have also been identified, such as Xd and Xf, born from Omicron and Delta, and Xa, Xb, Xc and Xh have also been reported.

The Alfa and Delta variants have long since disappeared in Italy, overwhelmed by the 100% dominant Omicron, with 80% of cases due to the BA.2 sub-variant.

Covid, the weekly bulletin in Romagna

In the meantime, in Romagna they compare the data of the week, in order to have a more precise picture on the progress of the pandemic: in the last few days, 26,025 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were performed, recording 6,784 new positive cases (26.1%). Compared to last week there is a decline in new positivity both in absolute terms (- 563) than percentages, probably in relation to the diffusion of the Omicron BA.2 variant.

The incidence rate total of new cases in the last seven days per 100,000 inhabitants in all districts of the Romagna AUSL.