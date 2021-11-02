Covid, zero tolerance in China. The appeal to citizens: “Prepare supplies to stay at home”

An invitation to stock up on essential goods in view of winter and spring with a reminder to local authorities to protect the safety of food supplies.

The appeal issued in China by the Ministry of Commerce sounds ominously familiar, also because it was not accompanied by any explanation. It is unclear whether citizens need to prepare for another long period of quarantine due to a pandemic, a cold wave (already expected) or even an increase in tensions with Taiwan.

The Economic Daily, a newspaper supported by the Communist Party of China, gave some explanations to Chinese citizens, which made it clear that the purpose of the directive was only “to ensure that citizens were not caught off guard in the event of a blockade” of their area.

ZERO TOLERANCE – However, it is difficult that the appeal is not linked to the risk of a new Covid emergency and to the policy adopted by Beijing against the resurgence of infections. At the national level, the cases ascertained yesterday were 71, of which 54 related to internal transmission. Very few in relation to other countries, but already too many for the strategy used by China. Which can be summarized in two words: zero tolerance.

It is the one that was used at DisneyLand in Shanghai, for example, closed for a single case of Covid on as many as 33 thousand people tested. Or even the operation on the fast train headed to Shanghai and forced to stop last week, evacuate all the more than 200 passengers on board and transfer them to Covid centers after, even in that case, only one suspected case of contagion.

HALF FLIGHTS – Meanwhile, Beijing has halved its flights less than 100 days before the Winter Olympics, as evidenced by the VariFlight aerial monitoring site: canceled a thousand flights, about half of those to and from the two airports of the city (Capital and Daxing). The local health commission, urging the third dose of the vaccine and asking not to leave the city except in “absolutely necessary” cases, made it clear that residents who went on business or leisure trips to areas with confirmed cases should “postpone” the return.

