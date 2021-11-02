Covisian stops the temporary workers selected for Ita, “ousted” by Almaviva workers

While for 506 workers at Almaviva Contact’s Palermo office, the closure of the ministerial table and the agreement with Covisian were a source of relief, for about a hundred unemployed people in Palermo that same moment brought the sudden and sudden end of a path that had just begun. These are the candidates who had been selected by temporary employment agencies, such as Manpower and Quanta, to go to work as telephone operators in the Covisian contact center for Ita-Italia air transport, Alitalia’s heir. “We had started training just 4 days – he tells a PalermoToday one of the people selected by Manpower – when in the evening, at 8 pm we received an email telling us that the next morning we no longer had to show up because Covisian would hire all Almaviva workers by 2022 ”.

In fact, at the Ministry of Labor, the parties involved, after numerous meetings, managed to bring about compliance with the social safeguard clause, which involves the transfer of all workers employed on the Alitalia customer service order from Almaviva to Covisian. , the company that won the tender for the management of the Ita service after it took the place of the former national airline. Covisian, however, despite the negotiations were still in progress, had already started, at the beginning of August, the selections for new operators.

“In about 60 – says those who contacted our newspaper – we pass the selection to be part of the contact center of Ita. We sign preliminary documents to the contract with various temporary companies. They ask us for immediate availability from August 15th. Many of us, therefore, give up on pre-booked trips, others on interviews or other job offers. Then, however, they make us bounce from day to day and then from week to week. Until the evening of October 19, when, suddenly, they tell us that on the morning of 21 we have to go to the Covisian office for training. Eight days from 9 to 18. All contrary to the initial agreements which instead provided for a couple of days of training and from home. Obviously, all unpaid. The contract, they tell us, they would have made us sign within a few days ”. On the 21st they start training, but after only four days the frozen shower of the agreement between Almaviva and Covisian in Rome. “A very unpleasant fact – he continues -. And indeed we who were selected by Manpower (38 out of 60 selected candidates, ed) were informed immediately and very tactfully about everything, others did not go as well “.

“We had the news of the agreement at the ministry at 7 pm and even though our working hours end at 6 pm we decided to inform the candidates immediately. It’s a question of respect, we haven’t forgotten what it means to be on the other side of the fence, ”they say from Manpower. The temporary agency says it has no idea at the moment what will happen to the candidates who had started the training. “On the other hand, a selection defined as urgent and which began in August, when many also gave up their holidays to meet the needs of society”. In Covisian, in fact, there are many operators who, moved from other services to the assistance service of Ita without any training, had great problems managing the order of the new airline, so much so that they found themselves protesting with those responsible for the poor quality. of the service they found, despite themselves to offer. Contacted by PalermoToday, meanwhile, from Covisian, no reply or further study on the matter.