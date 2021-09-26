Cowboy Bebop (Netflix live action series): the opening theme promises extreme fidelity

More than a month after the first images and more than two years from the first rumors about it, Netflix has released today from TUDUM the poster and the historic theme remade in live action version of the upcoming series inspired by the well-known anime Cowboy Bebop.

John Cho (Star Trek, Searching) plays Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) is Jet Black, Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: the destroyed kingdom) is Faye Valentine, Elena Satine (Strange Angel, Revenge, The Gifted) is Julia, while Alex Hassell (The isle) plays the role of villain Vicious.

This the official plot:

This is an action-packed space western starring three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys”, on the run from their past.

Radically different, Spike Spiegel (Cho), Jet Black (Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Pineda) form a fierce and sarcastic team ready to fight the worst criminals in the solar system, if the price is right … but who can only kick their way. and jokes between the many fights before the past ends up swallowing them all.

Cowboy Bebop is produced by André Nemec (who is also showrunner), Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg and Christopher Yost.

The director of the original anime series Shinichirō Watanabe he was involved as a consultant, with the composer Yoko Kanno which is back for new musical contributions to the soundtrack.

The first season – which will consist of 10 episodes (with the first 2 directed to the director Alex Garcia Lopez) – will debut in the Netflix catalog on November 19.

Cowboy Bebop aired for 26 episodes, plus a special, which was followed in 2001 by an official film (Knockin ‘on Heaven’s Door), which was supposed to represent a sort of sequel, clamored by fans. For years there has been rumors of a live-action Cowboy Bebop feature film, which would have even seen among the protagonists Keanu Reeves, but – as evident – nothing has ever been done about it. Who knows the actor is not being recycled for this series now …

To be honest, when it was scheduled in 2002, the series Firefly by Joss Whedon had offered a pretty exciting idea of ​​what a real-life version of the anime might look like. We hope they take what they saw then and above all that they learn from the mistakes made with the not exactly exciting death Note by Adam Wingard.

Waiting for the trailer itself, below you can begin to get a better idea of ​​the appearance of the characters in flesh and blood on the notes of the legendary opening theme of Cowboy Bebop, Tank!, played by Seatbelts:

