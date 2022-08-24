Cowboy boots: this is how celebrities wear the most versatile footwear of this 2022

The cowboy boots They have conquered the cinema and the most important catwalks of the 20th century and, today, they are the star footwear in all the wardrobes of lovers of fashion. street style. So the essence western is positioned (again) as one of the favorite trends for dress with style, personality and comfort, thanks to this absolutely versatile shoe with various design and color options. In short, the perfect pair of boots to wear fashionable in summer and, in addition, the main wardrobe accessory for the autumn-winter 2022/23 season (and for several more).

But add a couple of boots cowboy does not mean becoming a character of the Wild, wild, west; rather, it is simply a nod to style, complemented (and taken out of context) with other wardrobe staples such as a classic blazer jacket or comfortable jeans (as Gigi Hadid demonstrates).

It is evident, the street style has completely transformed the way of wearing good country boots, adapting them to multiple contexts and styles, thanks to looks that are made up of totally opposite garments but easy to combine: dresses, skirts or tailored suits, sweaters or even dyed jackets rocknroll, through strappy tops or the new corsetry. Yes, the typical boots of the Wild West have come back to stay and are triumphing among those who know the most about fashion.

Thus, with the arrival of summer and on the way to winter fashion, the style cowgirl It is one of the favorites among the most influential fashion prescribers; since gwen Stefani, until Emily Ratajkowski, bet on incorporating them into outfits with French or punk airs and even commemorate the grungy of the 90s, the favorite era of fashion in 2022 (and of fashion icons like Bella Hadid). So, take note because here we show you how boots and ankle boots are worn western the most stylish celebrities We start.

A French woman from the 60s