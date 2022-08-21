Cowboy boots with a minidress: the ideal combination of Emily Ratajkowski

For the current year 2022 we have one thing clear: we will witness the cowboy boots in all its versions, from the most futuristic examples with silver flashes, advocating the trend metal to the most basic existing models. For this opportunity, EmRat has opted for the classic black model with white details of the Italian brand sound. He combined the footwear with a mini-dress paisley print with a gray stripe across the torso. And the truth is that although it is not the duo of cowboy boots + jeans, which promises to dominate Street Style year after year, is a completely boho look that will burst into our capsule collections with more force than ever.

With this formula, the model anticipates that the mini dresses and cowboy boots they will continue to go strong in the coming autumn period, as long as they are used with the right accessories. A blazer or cardigan sweater could mean the missing piece of your masterful look.

Santa Fe model of the Sonora Boots brand. sound

Where have we seen the trend of wearing cowboy boots with a mini dress?

Missoni for your collection Fall-Winter 2022 commitment to a more daring look and a model of colorful cowboy boots that escapes from the classic and original version, combined with a mini-dress red with bright details, pieces of festive and jovial inspiration. kim shuiInstead, opt for a romantic style, with mini-dress pink with ruffles and XL cowboy boots in earth tones. Bronx and Bank hug her trend glitter that will dominate 2022 with creations full of sequins. Thanks to EmRathowever, we have defined the avant-garde concept that fashion experts will wear in 2022.

Missoni, Autumn-Winter 2022 collection.Missoni / Gorunway Kim Shui, Spring-Summer 2022 collection. Kim Shui / Gorunway Bronx and Banco, Fall-Winter 2022 collection. Bronx and Bank / Gorunway