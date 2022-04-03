Cowboys owner Jerry Jones paid millions to woman who filed paternity suit, attorney says

Jerry Jones has paid nearly $3 million to the woman claiming to be his biological daughter, including her full college tuition at SMU and a $70,000 Range Rover on her “Sweet 16” birthday, and to her mother, according to the Little Rock attorney, Arkansas, which sent the payments to him on behalf of the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawyer Don Jack he told ESPN Thursday that he made customary payments on behalf of Jones to Alexandra Davisthe 25-year-old congressional aide who filed a paternity suit against Jones on March 3, and her mother, Cynthia Spencer-Daviswhom Jones met in 1995 when she was a passenger service agent for American Airlines in Arkansas.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

“On numerous occasions I have made payments on behalf of Mr. Jones to Cindy and Alex Davis,” Jack said in a statement. A longtime friend of Jones’s, Jack says that he settled on Jones’s behalf with Spencer Davis in 1995, paying him $375,000 and providing “monthly child support payments that ultimately totaled more than $2 million.”

Jones has not acknowledged that Davis is his biological daughter. Asked why he used the term “child support” in his release, Jack said, “I used the term child support because that’s what the agreement calls it.” Asked if the “child support” payments indicate that Jones is Davis’s father, Jack paused for five seconds before saying, “I’m not going to answer that one. My statement speaks for itself.”

2 Related

Asked why Jones paid Davis and his mother millions if Davis was not his daughter, Jones’s spokesman, Jim Wilkinsondeclined to comment.

Jack and Wilkinson declined to disclose a copy of the agreement that established two trusts that have paid Davis and her mother more than $1.3 million over the past 25 years. Two additional one-time payments to Davis are scheduled on her 26th and 28th birthdays.

Through her attorney, Davis has asked a court to void the agreement her mother made when she was a year old and for Jones to be declared her father. her lawyer, Andrew A. Bergmanhas repeatedly said that she is not looking for money and that, after years of being avoided by Jones, her client just wants to be able to put his name on her birth certificate.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

But Jack said he got a very different impression of Davis’s motives when he met her and her mother for dinner at a Dallas restaurant several years ago.

“At that meeting, Alex read me a personal letter he had prepared for Jerry Jones expressing his dissatisfaction with what he had received and seeking $20 million,” Jack said. “She stated that if she paid herself that amount, she would not bother Mr. Jones again and would keep the relationship confidential from her.”

Neither Jack nor Wilkinson could provide proof of the letter or a date for the dinner. Wilkinson said it was “three or four years ago.”

“Let’s see the letter,” Bergman said Thursday. “And let’s look at the evidence that more money was paid beyond those deals. And I would ask why? Is Jerry saying that money is a substitute for being a father? Does the millions make him a good father and make of my client an extortionist? Do not forget that the money was contingent on her silence”.

Davis, an aide to Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), has declined to comment to ESPN and other media.

In a court filing Monday, Jones accused Davis of filing the lawsuit after unsuccessfully trying to extort money from him, a claim Bergman adamantly denies. Wilkinson said the dinner meeting with Jack supports the allegation.

“This clearly shows that money has always been the ultimate goal here,” Wilkinson said. “And sadly, this is just one part of a larger, calculated and coordinated effort that has been going on for some time by various people with different secret plans.”

Jack told ESPN that Davis and her mother’s periodic requests for money and other expenses exceeded the amount Jones agreed to pay in the trust agreement by nearly $1 million over the years.

Those additional expenses include $33,000 for a “Sweet 16” birthday party for Davis who was featured on the reality show “Big Rich Texas.” Additionally, Jones paid “all of Alex’s educational expenses,” including four years at SMU and one year at a private high school, Wilkinson said. Jones also paid $24,000 for Davis to take a trip abroad after graduation and $25,000 for a Christmas vacation in Paris for Davis and her mother, Wilkinson said.

“The facts clearly show that millions of dollars have been paid,” Wilkinson said, “and on top of that, a $20 million extortion attempt was made. I think that speaks for itself as to motive.”

On March 10, a demand letter from a Jones attorney connects the Davis paternity suit and numerous other recent Cowboys scandals to the ongoing contentious divorce battle between Jones’s daughter, Charlotte Jones-Andersonand her ex-husband, Shy Anderson. The letter, obtained by ESPN, advises Anderson to preserve documents “to determine whether a conspiracy exists between himself and others including, without limitation, certain of his attorneys.” The letter to Anderson states that Jones has asked the attorney Charles L Babcock “to investigate if he has potential lawsuits against you and others for conversion [extorsión] and other grievances”.

The letter advises Jones’ longtime son-in-law to preserve documents and other evidence in 10 categories, including communications he may have had with Davis and his mother. Other specified topics Anderson was asked by the attorneys to preserve include “All efforts to obtain money from Mr. Jones directly or indirectly” and “All efforts to obtain information that you and/or your attorney consider Mr. Jones to be embarrassing.” .

“The evidence preservation letter speaks for itself,” Wilkinson said Thursday. The divorce attorney for Anderson, Lisa G Duffeedid not return messages from ESPN.

Wilkinson said Bergman, an attorney for Davis, had two meetings with Levi G. McCathernan outside attorney for Jones, and his law partner after filing the March 3 lawsuit in which Bergman allegedly demanded money to settle the case.

According to Wilkinson, Bergman said at the first meeting, “If you want this to go away, it’s going to cost you money from Zeke or Dak.”

“There was never a discussion about a non-monetary settlement. Money was always part of the deal,” Wilkinson said.

Bergman said Thursday that he never asked for a single dollar to settle the case.

“It is totally untrue — and you know it — that I never demanded money on Alex’s behalf,” Bergman said. “They said, ‘What does she want?’ And I said that she wants to establish paternity, and Jerry can do it cooperatively or not. Levi said that Jerry is not going to do that for Mama Gene. Levi said that Jerry said that Alex will never be part of our family in a picture when we raise money for the Salvation Army. That’s the truth.”

Wilkinson said that McCathern emphatically denied saying those words to Bergman.

“Now they have changed their story once again,” Wilkinson said. “First it wasn’t about money. Now it’s about money. And now they’re on three sides of a two-sided issue. They’re all over the place. Pick a story and stick with it. This is buffoonery.”

A scheduled hearing to determine whether the original file would remain sealed was canceled Thursday after Jones’ attorneys withdrew the request to seal it. It is unknown when the lawyers will return to court.