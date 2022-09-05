Cows are not to blame for climate change” stress specialists in bovine medicine

Interview with Joaquín Ranz, president of Anembe









Veterinarians specializing in bovine medicine are clear that “cows are not to blame for global warming” so they see it as necessary to “break” with this idea that is established in one part of society.

This is explained in an interview with Epheagerthe president of the National Association of Specialists in Bovine Medicine of Spain (Anembe)Joaquin Ranz, in the framework of the XXXI World Congress of Buiatrics which is celebrated from the 4th to the 8th of September in Madrid.

Buiatrics is the veterinary medical specialty dedicated to bovines and the rest of the ruminants and in this congress, beyond trying to refute this issue about cattle, other topics that will be reviewed in this interview will also be addressed.

QUESTION: Has it been difficult to bring this world congress to Spain?

ANSWER: It has not been easy and, in fact, Spain has achieved it on the third attempt.

We have up to 24 topics to address all scientific areas related to cattle, with the rest of ruminants and camelids.

The congress will be attended by more than 3,000 congressmen from 71 countries.

Q: The emissions of livestock, especially cattle, are usually in the spotlight of a part of society, organizations and even institutions, how will you address this issue at the Madrid meeting?

A: In the congress we will try to break that topic that is a bit questionable. It is necessary to demonstrate how the calculations that the FAO made in its day on methane emissions were not adjusted to reality.

In the pandemic it became clear that the cows were not to blame because the farms continued to operate and yet methane levels fell, since emissions were reduced by using less fossil fuels due to less use of transport.

It should also be borne in mind that methane is a gas that, although it accumulates in the atmosphere, degrades, unlike CO2. I do not know to what extent the excessive effort to reduce methane emissions will have a direct impact on global warming.

Q: We are ending a summer that has been especially virulent in terms of fires in rural areas, how can grazing ruminants contribute to minimizing the risks?

A: Although it is not a veterinary issue, it has been included in the congress because we have a special sensitivity to the rural world since we are in daily contact with it.

It is evident that farms with animals are cared for because there are no weeds or stubble that are sensitive to fire, so livestock farming, with its activity, is a natural firewall that prevents fires.

It is not a question of using great resources to clean the forest because that is not very sustainable, it supposes a permanent expense in people cleaning it and with the limited capacity that it has. It is about maintaining the livestock activity so that, in a natural way, we have it guaranteed and avoid those fires.

Q: Address global health under the concept “OneHealth” (A health) is something claimed by the veterinary profession. Since when is it an essential concept for the veterinarian?

A: The veterinary profession has been dealing with public health as the first defensive barrier for a lifetime. Veterinarians deal with this public health from their work in the field, in slaughterhouses or in the agri-food industry, inspecting products of animal origin.

We are not only animal doctors but we also have this public service work. The veterinarian is an inspector and a health guarantee that the food of animal origin that will be consumed is healthy.

As for the concept “OneHealth”is now the most modern word that indicates how all health professions are interconnected and that it is possible to work in unison.

Q: One of the challenges of “OneHealth” is the fight against antimicrobial resistance. What role is veterinary medicine playing in this challenge?

A: Precisely at the congress we will see how veterinary antibiotic prescriptions are a reality because we make restricted use of some antibiotics that are also applied to humans. We have antibiotics classified into categories and a series of them are used that are no longer supplied to people and thus resistance is not generated.

Q: How is the health situation of the cattle herd in Spain in terms of tuberculosis and brucellosis?

A: Spain has been working on these two diseases for more than 30 years thanks to livestock sanitation campaigns and we are at a very enviable level.

Tuberculosis rates are very low and as for brucellosis, there are many autonomous communities where it has been eradicated.

Bluetongue and foot-and-mouth diseases are also worrying, although they are not zoonoses, because they are contagious among animals and have an economic impact on the herd.

Q: How is the veterinary specialty on bovines and other ruminants? Are vocations needed?

A: The shortage of veterinarians in this specialty is beginning to be a problem that worries us and we want to address how to motivate students to dedicate themselves to this specialty, which today is not as uncomfortable or as difficult as it used to be.

In the faculties we find students who enter to study small animal clinic: they see themselves as small animal doctors and are sometimes unaware of other broad facets of the profession.





















The best veterinarians specializing in ruminants in the world have been meeting since yesterday in Madrid for the World Congress of Buiatrics

































































