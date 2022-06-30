Coyotes with a trucker’s license: this is how those who transport migrants operate | Univision Crime News
Two truck drivers who were part of the criminal chain that transports undocumented immigrants across the border became infamous for the deaths of several migrants in recent years.
James Matthew Bradley He is serving a life sentence for the death of ten people he transported in the box of his trailer in 2017. The police found the undocumented immigrants dying in the back of a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas. They lost their lives in a hospital.
This 65-year-old man pleaded guilty, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars and appealed the verdict, although he later withdrew the case. He is being held in a Missouri prison.
The Department of Justice has filed a criminal indictment against Homer Zamorano, the driver of the cargo truck whose journey through southern Texas claimed the lives of at least 53 undocumented immigrants, most of them of Mexican origin. It is the worst tragedy of its kind.
The Mexican government claimed that he passed three border checkpoints from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to San Antonio, Texas. But at one point on Interstate 35 he stopped with dozens of bodies.
Sentenced to two years in prison
multiple drivers of cargo trucks that were also hired by organizations dedicated to human trafficking have faced US justice. The authorities claim that for these gangs, migrants are “merchandise” that they transport regardless of the fact that they put their lives at risk.
Dedrick Lindell Coleman 49, was sentenced this Tuesday to two years in prison and three years probation for transport 95 immigrants in a trailer trailer.
In his guilty plea, Coleman admitted that on January 14 he approached a Border Patrol checkpoint at mile marker 29 of Interstate 35. A police dog alerted authorities to the presence of people hidden in the vehicle and sent it to a secondary inspection.
When the border agents removed the seals on the doors of the container, they found dozens of undocumented immigrants. One of them, José Luis De la Cruz, of Mexican origin, stated that he had paid a gang of coyotes to bring him to the United States, but was unable to identify the driver.
Coleman said in questioning with agents from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit that he was offered a payment of $1,300 for taking the truck from Laredo to Dallas, Texas. She picked him up at a warehouse, where they only gave her the keys to the vehicle and a document with the list of products that he would move. He left without inspecting the inside of the box, he assured.
But three months later he confessed that he was a coyote.
to the driver Anthony Alfred Boring, A 75-year-old Texan, his nerves betrayed him as he reached a checkpoint on Highway 35, set up 29 miles north of Laredo, Texas.
The border officer who came to the window to ask what he was wearing noticed Boring’s face turn pale, his eyes glaze over, and he sank down in his seat. Then he shrugged and muttered, “I don’t know.” It happened the night of April 15.
Boring got out of the unit, walked slowly and appeared not to hear the officers, according to the indictment.
There were 145 immigrants in the box, of which 86 were from Mexico, 49 from Guatemala and the rest were from Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador. They traveled overcrowded, they had no water and the heat was excessive.
In custody, the trailer He said that he would not testify without the presence of his lawyer.
But he did express phrases that seem to incriminate him: “What I give you is probably going to bury me out there, not in here,” I want to go back to Mexico and I can’t tell you what happened again, I just can’t,” and “I didn’t plan to get caught and I got caught, So get me a lawyer and we’ll talk.”
Guatemalan Edwin Anibal Bulux Pérez, who was traveling in the container, said that he illegally crossed into this country through the Rio Grande paying “several amounts of money.”
The US Attorney’s Southern District of Texas warns that Boring, who pleaded guilty Tuesday, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
Three drivers serving sentences
The trucker’s liberation Michael Dashun Howard is scheduled for April 15, 2023. He is being held at the low-security FCI Beaumont Low prison in Texas.
Border Patrol agents arrested him on December 11, 2020, when he tried to pass through a checkpoint near Sarita, south of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Six migrants who they hid between pallets with merchandise in the box of the trailer and four others who were hiding in the cabin, were detected by a police dog.
Dashun, a 45-year-old black man, pleaded guilty and was put on trial. His legal defense argued that the migrants beat him and kidnapped him, but the prosecutors presented evidence that the undocumented immigrants were in compartments or locked up.
In addition, several law enforcement officers testified and the jury saw a video with the testimony of one of the migrants. The panel only deliberated for 20 minutes and found him guilty.
Rene Garcia, 29, is also in jail. Last January he was sentenced to 41 months in prison, a punishment that will end on July 29, 2023. He is in the FCI Bastrop prison in Texas.
He was arrested on May 13, 2021 transporting 51 undocumented immigrants among a shipment of onions. Despite the intense odor, a police dog was able to sniff them out. “At least one of them reported that he was having trouble breathing and that there was no way to escape in case of an emergency,” says a statement from the Department of Justice.
Garcia later admitted making arrangements with someone in San Benito to take the immigrants to Houston, risking going through a border checkpoint in Falfurrias.
John Bryan Meredith He will be released until March 12, 2026. His crime was transporting 71 migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, in the trailer of his trailer through a checkpoint on Highway 83 in Laredo, Texas, in July 2019.
This 38-year-old driver stated that a friend had asked him to drive the truck loaded with auto transmissions to Uvalde, where another driver would meet him. He stated that when the box arrived it already had the security seals.
But an investigation found that he himself had bought the tractor and rented the trailer. Furthermore, it was confirmed that happened seven times by the inspection point on Highway 83 between May 21 and July 8, 2019.
It also sank him criminally that six migrants declared against him.