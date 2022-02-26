CPS Announces It Will Maintain the Use of Masks in its Schools – NBC Chicago

CHICAGO – Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed restrictions around masks, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) will keep face coverings in schools, district officials announced Friday.

In a letter to parents and students, CPS said it will continue to require face coverings and other requirements to mitigate COVID transmission in the classroom “to maintain health and safety measures.”

“We all look forward to the day when masks are no longer required in schools, and we plan to work with our public health and labor partners on how best to preserve a safe learning environment for all. For now, however, we must remind you that school buildings are not like other indoor environments,” CPS said in a letter.

New guidance released Friday by the CDC still advises people, including students, to wear masks where the risk of COVID is high. That’s the situation in about 37% of US counties, where about 28% of Americans live.

According to the guidance, most Americans can take a break from wearing masks indoors, based on declining COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Earlier this week, CPS released a statement saying mask requirements remain in place to help “preserve in-person instruction” and to keep students and educators safe.

“We’ve made great progress in recent weeks against this virus, and we don’t want to jeopardize that progress by moving too fast,” a spokesman said. “We look forward to the day we can have optional masks in CPS, but we still need to vaccinate more students across our district, and we still need to work with our labor and public health partners on how best to preserve a safe learning environment. in person for everyone.

According to CPS officials, nearly 53% of students over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated against COVID, while nearly 1 in 3 students under the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

More than 91% of teachers are fully vaccinated, according to authorities.

In a news release Tuesday, the Chicago Teachers Union praised the decision to uphold mask mandates.

“We are pleased that CPS continues to honor the security agreement that our members sacrificed four paydays for last month,” the statement read. “This agreement today gives Chicago public school communities the legal right to ensure safety, despite a legal attack from the right to remove public health protections.”

The union said it will continue to push for more vaccination clinics for students and educators, and agrees with the governor that COVID case rates need to continue to decline before mask-optional policies are enacted in California schools. Chicago.

The news of reversing the mitigation comes as many Illinois school districts move to optional mask rules amid an ongoing legal fight over whether the state has the legal authority to require face coverings in schools. Gov. JB Pritzker has appealed recent rulings that say he doesn’t have the authority to issue those mandates and aims to uphold the requirements even as the state moves away from mandatory mask wearing.

And as recently as this Friday afternoon, Pritzker announced that the state will move to eliminate the mask mandate in schools by February 28.

On February 28, both the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois will remove requirements for indoor patrons to wear masks. The city will also move away from its requirement that patrons of those establishments provide proof of vaccination at the door, according to officials.