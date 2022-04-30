CPS Continues COVID-19 Actions After Spike in Cook County Cases – NBC Chicago

CHICAGO – Shortly after the Cook County Public Health Department raised transmission risk level for the suburbs following a spike in COVID-19 cases, CPS issued a letter to the school community about the actions they will continue to take on their schools.

According to CPS, school administration will continue to follow recommendations from the Chicago Department of Public Health on how changes in transmission levels will affect their schools.

Impact on CPS Students and Staff:

Masks: CPS will continue to recommend the use of masks in all of its schools, especially among unvaccinated students and when cases increase. The school district stated that it still has high-quality KN95 masks and will continue to distribute them to school communities in need.

Distance work and study: CPS will maintain its policy that all students and staff not yet fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19 must continue work from home for five days and wear a mask upon return to campus on days 6-10.

Contact Tracing: CPS said it has increased its ability to conduct contact tracing and will continue to closely monitor all cases of COVID-19 among its students and employees.

On the other hand, CPS reminded the school community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not already done so. Anyone over the age of 5 is eligible for the vaccine. In addition, anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive a booster shot after their second dose from Moderna or Pfizer, or two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot.

Those interested in making an appointment at one of the District’s upcoming immunization events can visit cps.edu/vaccinations. You can also visit vaccines.govtext your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find an appointment.

To request the in-home vaccination, which is available to all Chicago households, call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at (312) 746-4835. Up to 10 people can be vaccinated at a time, so Chicagoans can invite family, friends or neighbors to their home to get vaccinated together.

Another tool CPS has for families in the district is access to testing for COVID-19. Families who have not yet done so are encouraged to visit color.com/readycheckgo-cps to register your children for the free CPS testing program.